Senior forward part of 3 All-Ireland club winners in Kilkenny team to face Galway in Leinster

KILKENNY SENIOR EOIN Cody is one of three Ballyhale Shamrocks All-Ireland club winners in the county’s U20 side that will take on Galway tomorrow night.

Eoin Cody in action for the Kilkenny senior side against Dublin. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The sides meet in the Bord Gáis Energy Leinster U20 hurling semi-final tomorrow night in O’Moore Park in Portlaoise at 7.30pm.

Cody, who emerged for the Kilkenny senior side this year, is selected at centre-forward with club-mates Dean Mason starting in goal and Darragh Corcoran named at full-back. The trio helped Ballyhale win the All-Ireland club final back in January against Tipperary’s Borris-Ileigh.

Darragh Corcoran in action for Ballyhale against Borris-Ileigh. Source: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

The Kilkenny team, managed by Derek Lyng with Peter Barry and Michael Rice serving as selectors, have named six players who featured for the U20s during the loss to Cork at the All-Ireland semi-final stage last year.

Mason and Cody along with David Blanchfield, Conor Murphy, Conor Heary and Stephen Donnelly are the survivors from that game.

Leinster S/F - Kilkenny U-20 Vs Galway pic.twitter.com/O6E1WKNp9M — Kilkenny GAA (@KilkennyCLG) December 17, 2020

Kilkenny

1. Dean Mason (Ballyhale Shmarocks)

2. Darragh O’Keeffe (Dunnamaggin)

3. Darragh Corcoran (James Stephens)

4. Shane Staunton (Clara)

5. Conor Murphy (Bennettsbridge)

6. David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)

7. Martin O’Neill (Mooncoin)

8. Cian Kenny (James Stephens)

9. Killian Egan (Graigue-Ballycallan)

10. Martin O’Connell (Clara)

11. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

12. Conor Heary (O’Loughlin Gaels)

13. Ian Byrne (Glenmore)

14. Stephen Donnelly (Thomastown)

15. Eoin Guilfoyle (James Stephens)7.

Subs

16. Aidan Tallis (Lisdowney)

17. James Brennan (Erins Own)

18. Sean Gannon (Mooncoin)

19. Eoin Cahill (Conahy Shamrocks)

20. Conor Kelly (O’Loughlin Gaels)

21. Ciaran Brennan (Bennettsbridge)

22. Jack Morrissey (St Patrick’s)

23. Cian Kinsella (Piltown)

24. Eoghan O’Neill (Carrickshock)