New look Kilkenny SHC draw made with September final date

THE DRAW FOR the restructured Kilkenny SHC was made this afternoon, with All-Ireland senior champions Ballyhale Shamrocks set to face against All-Ireland intermediate winners Tullaroan in the opening round of games.

In Kilkenny the league is linked to the championship although the structure has been changed from two groups of six to four groups of three.

Holders Ballyhale are in the same group as James Stephens, who they defeated in last year’s final, and Bennettsbridge.

The teams were drawn into two groups (A and B) and then subdivided into four groups (A1, A2, B1 and B2). They play three round robin games against teams in the opposing group before the knockout stages.

Group games begin on the August Bank Holiday weekend and the final is fixed for 27 September.

Kilkenny SHC draw

Group A1: Bennettsbridge, James Stephens, Ballyhale Shamrocks

Group A2: O’Loughlin Gaels, Danesfort, Tullaroan

Group B1: Graigue-Ballycallan, Erins Own, Rower Inistioge

Group B2: Clara, Mullinavat, Dicksboro

The final round of league games will conclude on 16 August

Source: Kilkenny GAA

Kilkenny SHC format

The twelve teams in the senior and intermediate grades are divided into two groups of six (A, B) and subdivided into four groups of three (A1, A2, B1, B2)

All teams are guaranteed to get at least five games with three rounds in the group stages (A1 v A2, B1 v B2)

First and second placed teams in each group will advance to the quarter-finals

First placed will also contest the league finals and second placed advance to the shield finals

The remaining eight teams will be drawn against each other in the first round of the knockout phase (3rd in A v 6th in B, 4th in A v 5th in B, 5th in A v 4th in B, 6th in A v 3rd in B)

The four first round losers will contest the relegation semi-finals

First and second placed teams will join the four first round winners in the quarter-final draw

The semi-finals will be an open draw

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!