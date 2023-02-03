Derek Lyng reveals team for Kilkenny's league opener against Antrim

NEW KILKENNY MANAGER Derek Lyng has named his team for Kilkenny National League opener against Antrim on Saturday.

Cillian Buckley captains the side, while 2022 Young Hurler of the Year Mikey Butler starts in the fullback line alongside Huw Lawlor and Niall Rowe.

Waterford boss Davy Fitzgerald has named an experienced side for the Déise’s home clash with Dublin on Sunday.

Paddy Leavey, Reuben Halloran and Kevin Mahony are all named to win their league debuts in the Waterford forward line.

Micheál Donoghue’s team shows seven changes from Dublin’s final Walsh Cup outing against Westmeath last month, with Seán Brennan, Paddy Doyle, Fergal Whitely, Joe Flanagan, Cian Boland, Cian O’Sullivan and Alex Considine all coming into the side.

Kilkenny (v Antrim)

1. Aidan Tallis

2. Mikey Butler, 3. Huw Lawlor, 4. Niall Rowe

5. Cillian Buckley, 6. Padraig Walsh, 7. David Blanchfield

8. Paddy Deegan, 9. John Donnelly

10. Walter Walsh, 11. Cian Kenny, 12. Paul Cody

13. Billy Drennan, 14. Martin Keoghan, 15. Billy Ryan

Antrim (v Kilkenny)

1. R Elliott

2. P Burke, 3. R McGarry, 4. N O’Connor

5. G Walsh, 6. E Campbell, 7. C Bohill

8. M Bradley, 9. J Maskey

10. N McKenna, 11. K Molloy, 12. J McNaughton

13. C Cunning, 14. N McManus, 15. E O’Neill.

Waterford (v Dublin)

1. S O’Brien

2. I Daly 3. C Prunty, 4. S McNulty

5. J Fagan, 6. M Harney, 7. C Lyons

8. D Lyons, 9. P Leavey

10. J Barron, 11. R Halloran, 12. T Barron

13. K Mahony, 14. S Bennett, 15. M Kiely

Dublin (v Waterford)

1. Seán Brennan

2. John Bellew, 3. Eoghan O’Donnell, 4. Paddy Doyle

5. Conor Donohoe, 6. Conor Burke, 7. Daire Gray

8. Fergal Whitely, 9. Chris O’Leary

10. Donal Burke, 11. Joe Flanagan, 12. Cian Boland

13. David Keogh, 14. Cian O’Sullivan, 15. Alex Considine