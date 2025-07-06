Poll: Who will win the All-Ireland SHC semi-final between Kilkenny and Tipperary?

THE LAST OF the All-Ireland SHC semi-finals is coming up today as Kilkenny and Tipperary renew their long-running rivalry.

Kilkenny are six-in-a-row Leinster champions while Tipperary are heading back to Croke Park for the first time since 2019 after a comfortable eight-point victory over Galway in the All-Ireland quarter-final.

The Cats have received a major boost following the news that ace forward Eoin Cody has been named to start after returning from injury. Tipperary are sticking with the same team that defeated Galway as they look to continue their search for a first All-Ireland title in six years.

