Kilkenny carve Dublin apart to claim 76th Leinster title

Kilkenny 3-28

Dublin 1-18

Kevin Egan reports from Croke Park

IF TOMORROW’S MUNSTER final looks set to be a gladiatorial fight to the death, then this was death by lethal injection for Dublin, as Kilkenny surgically and clinically took them apart in the first 35 minutes to make sure of their 76th Leinster title.

There was no fire and brimstone, just complete control of all the key sectors on the field. By the interval they were 15 points to the good, and the second half was little more than a procession as a result. Dublin mustered up a little bit more resistance, but there was never a question of them breaking free of their shackles and really causing their executioners any nervous moments.

For the opening 35 minutes, the memory of Kilkenny’s stuttering display against Carlow, or their closely contested battles with Dublin, Wexford and Galway in the round-robin stages, were put firmly in the rearview mirror.

Richie Reid controlled play from centre-back, Cian Kenny was a bundle of energy at midfield and up front, Adrian Mullen made his value evident with six first-half points from play in his first appearance since their championship opener against Antrim.

After the opening score from a TJ Reid free was cancelled out by a superb strike from Chris Crummey on the Cusack Stand sideline, Eoin Cody darted in to fire in the game’s first goal and it was soon evident that Dublin were not at the same level in any facet of play. Crummey and his full back line of Eoghan O’Donnell, Paddy Smyth and John Bellew tried manfully to plug gaps, but further outfield it was a bloodbath, with Kilkenny controlling every battle.

A goal and five points were on the Kilkenny side of the scoreboard after seven minutes, and when Paddy Deegan sent a long, low-percentage shot wide of the posts, it stood out because it was so out of character for the team in a period in which their hurling was utterly clinical.

John Donnelly and Martin Keoghan weighed in with impressive points while Kenny seemed to pop up everywhere he was needed, but the ease with which Mullen just fired over one score after another showed that Kilkenny will be a completely different team with the Ballyhale man back in harness.

Dublin didn’t help their cause with some poor touches and some dreadful scoring attempts, and by the time Dara Purcell gave the Hill something to shout about with an elegant point on the run in the 20th minute, they were in deep trouble.

Four minutes later Seán Brennan spilled a long free, TJ Reid pounced to whip in the 33rd goal of his long and storied championship career, and the lead was double figures. Donal Burke hit the target with a couple of frees, one of which saw Dublin shout for a penalty and black card as David Blanchfield brought him down from behind as he bore down on goal, but at the other end, the scores kept coming.

Mullen added another three, and the lack of pressure was clear to see when Cian Kenny shot his third of the half after taking a layoff from TJ – a score that was secured despite three Dublin players pressuring the two men, and the ball getting fumbled three times.

A Blanchfield block on a Dublin handpass gave Mullen his sixth of the game just before half-time, and with their work done, Kilkenny were a shadow of themselves in the second half, allowing Dublin to work their way back into the game.

Reid still had time to add a second goal, ruthlessly blasting past Brennan after the Dublin goalkeeper tried to play a short puckout to Paddy Smyth, but the Dublin captain didn’t read the script and had his back turned, allowing Mullen to float in a simple pass to his club colleague.

Points from Blanchfield, Walter Walsh and Reid were among the highlights in the last 20 minutes, as was Donal Burke’s excellent catch under pressure to set up Grogan for the Dublin goal, but as a contest overall, it was pedestrian. Kilkenny’s first-half masterclass made sure of that.

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore);

4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan), 3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), 2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels);

5. David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge), 6. Richie Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 7. Mikey Carey (Young Irelands);

8. Cian Kenny (James Stephens), 9. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels);

10 Adrian Mullen (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 11. TJ Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 12. John Donnelly (Thomastown);

13. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), 15. Eoin Cody (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 14. Billy Ryan (Graigue Ballycallan);

Subs: Shane Murphy (Glenmore) for Carey (28), Tom Phelan (Conahy Shamrocks) for Ryan (46), Jordan Molloy (O’Loughlin Gaels) for Lawlor (64), Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon) for Mullen (64), Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own) for Kenny (64).

Dublin

1. Seán Brennan (Cuala);

4. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf), 3. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille) 2. John Bellew (Lucan Sarsfields);

5. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields), 6. Conor Donohoe (Erin’s Isle), 7. Paddy Doyle (Naomh Barróg);

8. Brian Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes), 9. Conor Burke (St. Vincent’s);

10. Danny Sutcliffe (St. Jude’s), 14. Dara Purcell (Kilmacud Crokes), 13. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes)

11. Donal Burke (Na Fianna), 12. Seán Currie (Na Fianna), 15. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes)

Subs: Darragh Power (Fingallians) for Whitely (16-17, temp), Daire Gray (Whitehall Colmcille) for Doyle (half-time), Darragh Power (Fingallians) for Currie (half-time), Mark Grogan (Kilmacud Crokes) for Whitely (half-time), Colin Currie (Na Fianna) for R Hayes (53), James Madden (Ballyboden St. Enda’s) for B Hayes (62).

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford).