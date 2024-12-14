Brilliant Kilkerrin-Clonberne hold off Kilmacud Crokes to seal All-Ireland four in a row

Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway) 0-13

Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) 0-9

By Daire Walsh

CHLOE MISKELL KICKED four points at Croke Park on Saturday as Kilkerrin-Clonberne held off a strong challenge from Kilmacud Crokes to claim their fourth consecutive AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Championship title.

In a repeat of last year’s epic semi-final clash between the same two teams – which was eventually won by Kilkerrin-Clonberne after extra-time – Miskell was ably-assisted in the scoring stakes by Olivia Divilly and Eva Noone as Willie Ward’s Tribeswomen tightened their grip on the Dolores Tyrrell Memorial Cup in fine style.

While Niamh Cotter recorded a brace of points for Kilmacud in a lively start to the contest, TG4 All-Star Olivia Divilly and Miskell were on hand to cancel out both of her scores to keep Kilkerrin-Clonberne on level terms.

The title holders were presented with a golden opportunity to seize the initiative when they were awarded a penalty in the 12th minute, but Dearbhla Gower – one of two Galway natives in the Crokes starting line-up along with Ailbhe Davoren – superbly turned away the resulting spot-kick from Ailish Morrissey.

However, this was only a brief respite for Crokes as Kilkerrin-Clonberne subsequently established a foothold with unanswered points courtesy of Eva Noone, Miskell, Niamh Divilly and centre-forward Louise Ward.

Cork native Cotter continued to fly the flag for Crokes with another two-point salvo, but the dynamic attacking duo of Miskell and Eva Noone later found the range to leave Kilkerrin-Clonberne in a healthy 0-8 to 0-4 lead at the break.

The four-point gap between the sides remained in place after the in-form Miskell and Eva Noone traded scores with Aoife Kane and Cotter on the resumption, but the latter was joined on the scoresheet by Éabha Rutledge as Crokes kept themselves well in contention moving towards the final-quarter.

Kilmacud Crokes' Lauren Magee tackles Ailish Morrissey of Kilkerrin-Clonberne. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

Paddy O’Donoghue’s Metropolitan outfit were throwing down the gauntlet to the Westerners, but Kilkerrin-Clonberne eased the pressure on their shoulders with points from two of the Divilly sisters – Olivia and Siobhan – in the space of just 30 seconds.

Olivia Divilly added another point to her tally in direct response to Cotter’s seven of the game and while Crokes did their level best to forge a late fightback, Kilkerrin-Clonberne – for whom TG4 Senior Players’ Player of the Year Nicola Ward was once again an influential presence – dug deep to hold onto their crown for a fourth successive season.

Scorers for Kilkerrin-Clonberne: C Miskell 0-4, E Noone 0-3 (2f), O Divilly 0-3 (2f), N Divilly, S Divilly, L Ward 0-1 each.

Kilmacud Crokes: N Cotter 0-7 (5f), A Kane, É Rutledge 0-1 each.

KILKERRIN-CLONBERNE: L Murphy; C Costello, S Gormally, N Divilly; K Mee, N Ward, H Noone; S Divilly, A Madden; O Divilly, L Ward, L Noone; E Noone, A Morrissey, C Miskell. Subs: A Madden for N Divilly (53), C Boyle for Morrissey (56).

KILMACUD CROKES: D Gower; N Carr, E Sweeney, P Greene; A Kane, M Lamb, K Murray; G Kós, L Magee; N Cotter, A Davoren, M Jennings; A Conroy, M Davoren, É Rutledge. Subs: C Regan for Greene (38), L Kane for Conroy (45), S O’Donoghue for A Kane (47), D Egan for Jennings (60).

Referee: Gavin Finnegan (Down).