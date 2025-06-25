Ireland U21 goalkeeper Killian Cahill joins Leyton Orient

FORMER SHAMROCK ROVERS goalkeeper Killian Cahill has joined Leyton Orient.

The 21-year-old has signed a two-year deal following the expiration of his contract at Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Meath native joined Brighton from Rovers in 2022 and made three appearances for the U21 side in the EFL Trophy last season.

At international level, Cahill has been capped twice for the Republic of Ireland U21s.

“I can’t wait to get going and I’m really excited to join Leyton Orient,” Cahill said.

“I spoke to Josh (Keeley, Ireland U21 international) a lot last season, so feel like I know quite a bit about the club already.

“His journey here last season is a real inspiration; coming in as a young goalkeeper to fight for his place and taking his chance when it came. If I get an opportunity to play then I want to take it and help the club to have another good season.”

Orient manager Richie Wellens added: “Killian comes with a great reputation from Brighton and we’re excited to have him with us at Leyton Orient. We needed to add a couple of goalkeepers to our squad with Josh Keeley and Sam Howes departing, and Killian will add real competition to that department.

“Killian is a long-term investment for the football club, and we are continuing with our recruitment process with the start of pre-season approaching us.”