Kilmallock surprise Na Piarsaigh in opening round of Limerick SHC

Kilmallock 2-16

Na Piarsaigh 1-17

KILMALLOCK WERE SURPRISE winners over favourites Na Piarsaigh in the opening round of the Limerick Senior Hurling Championship this evening.

Kilmallock trailed by five points early on and by a point at half-time, but turned the game around, with Graeme Mulchacy scoring a crucial goal in the second half.

That goal took Mulcahy’s total haul to 1-4, and leaves Na Piarsaigh needing a win against Ahane next weekend.

“We haven’t beaten them since 2014 and lost to them in a number of semi-finals and finals so to finally get a victory over them after the last six years is huge”, said Mulcahy on TG4. We admire them and are playing catch up to them so to get a win tonight is huge for us.”

Tony Considine delivers his half-time teamtalk to the Kilmallock players. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Na Piarsaigh enjoyed a slight advantage, 1-11 to 1-10 at the interval, with Adrian Breen grabbing their goal while Oisin O’Reilly netted for a Kilmallock team that were ahead 2-15 to 1-13 entering the final quarter before withstanding a charge from their opponents.

“We can have no complaints, we were beaten by a better team on the night”, reflected Na Piarsaigh boss Kieran Bermingham on TG4 after the game.

“They played better than us. I wouldn’t say they were hungrier but they were certainly more physical and they deserved the win at the end of the day. It means any and every game we play from here on in is a final. C’est la vie, we will play again next week and we will hope to be on the right side of that result.”

The game was broadcast live on TG4 from the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Elsewhere in Waterford the senior hurling championship commenced with champions Ballygunner, chasing a seventh title in a row this year, turning on the style to defeat Tallow 2-22 to 0-9 at the Fraher Field. Dessie Hutchinson hit two second-half goals after Ballygunner had been in front 0-11 to 0-4 at the interval.

Tonight’s matches in Clare saw opening senior hurling successes for Clonlara by 0-19 to 1-14 against Newmarket-on-Fergus and Inagh-Kilnamona triumphed 2-17 to 0-14 at the expense of Clooney-Quin.

In Wexford the SHC title holders St Martin’s booked their spot in this year’s quarter-finals, 0-23 to 0-15 victors over Cloughbawn, as they followed up last week’s opening win in the three-team group against Oulart-the-Ballagh.

Naomh Eanna, title winners for the first time in 2018, claimed a narrow success by 2-11 to 0-16 against Rapparees in the other group game tonight.



Finally the opening action in Galway saw Tommy Larkins defeat Loughrea by 1-18 to 0-15 in Athenry with county man Jason Flynn bagging 0-8 and Conor Gardiner hitting the only crucial goal of the game.

