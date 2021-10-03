Membership : Access or Sign Up
Mulcahy goal crucial as Kilmallock win Limerick SHC quarter-final that produces 56 scores

Kilmallock ran out four-point winners over South Liberties.

Fintan O'Toole Reports from TUS Gaelic Grounds
By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 3 Oct 2021, 3:59 PM
1 hour ago 2,762 Views 1 Comment
Graeme Mulcahy.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Graeme Mulcahy.
Graeme Mulcahy.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Kilmallock 1-33

South Liberties 5-17

(After extra-time)

A MARATHON HURLING event to start the day’s activity in Limerick, culminated in Kilmallock prevailing by four points against South Liberties after an eye-catching encounter where the scores flowed freely.

It took extra-time to settle the issue, Kilmallock producing a stronger burst as they outscored their opponents 1-7 to 1-3 in the additional period.

The critical score arrived in the 73rd minute with Graeme Mulcahy, who became more prominent the longer this game progressed, whipping home Kilmallock’s only goal of the afternoon. It put them an unassailable position, even if they shipped a fifth goal in the last play of the game as Limerick All-Ireland winner Barry Nash lashed in a 20-yard free, the second green flag he had raised.

The success propels Kilmallock towards the semi-final stage for the 10th straight year, a meeting with Doon awaits next Sunday afternoon. They were grateful for two stunning point-scoring displays from forwards Michéal Houlihan, who shot 0-13 as their designated free-taker, and Oisin O’Reilly, who contributed 0-7 in a display that bagged him the man-of-the-match award.

In a hugely entertaining match, Kilmallock hit three points on the bounce at the end of normal time to reel South Liberties in and then hit the front. Mulcahy’s 59th minute shot placed them on the cusp of victory but in a hectic spell of injury-time, Tom Ryan saved South Liberties when he launched over a shot from distace to leave it 4-14 to 0-26.

A feature of the game was the point-taking from frees from the respective goalkeepers. Former Cork netminder Anthony Nash hit over three for South Liberties while current Limerick goalkeeper Barry Hennessy scored two for Kilmallock.

anthony-nash-celebrates-his-sides-first-goal Former Cork goalkeeper Anthony Nash. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Their four goals did much to keep South Liberties in contention throughout. Two in the first half gave them an injection of confidence, Barry Nash living up to his status as their leading light by creating both. Ken Byrnes stepped inside the cover to fire home in the 9th minute and David O’Neill bundled in the ball in the 22nd minute, that strike leaving South Liberties in front 2-7 to 0-8.

Ahead 2-8 to 0-12 at the interval, Nash himself strode forward before lashing home a superb third goal in the 39th minute. Three minutes later South Liberties conjured up a quite brilliant team move which culminated in David O’Neill diving in to bat home after Brian Ryan had picked him out splendidly by squaring a pass.

barry-nash Limerick's Barry Nash. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Scorers for Kilmallock: Michéal Houlihan 0-13 (0-8f), Oisin O’Reilly 0-7, Graeme Mulcahy 1-4, Barry Hennessy (0-2f), Gavin O’Mahony, Kevin O’Donnell, David Woulfe 0-2 each, Robbie Hanley 0-1.

Scorers for South Liberties: Brian Ryan 0-8 (0-6f, 0-1 ’65), David O’Neill, Barry Nash (1-0f) 2-1 each, Anthony Nash (0-3f), Tom Ryan (0-1f) 0-3 each, Ken Byrnes 1-0, John Hickey 0-1.

Kilmallock

1. Barry Hennessy 

2. Liam English, 3. Mark O’Loughlin, 17. Dan Joy

7. Paudie O’Brien, 6. Ciaran O’Connor, 5. Philip O’Loughlin (captain)

8. Robbie Hanley, 4. Aaron Costello

10. Micheál Houlihan, 11. Oisin O’Reilly, 9. David Woulfe

21. Graeme Mulcahy, 14. Gavin O’Mahony, 15. Kevin O’Donnell

Subs

13. Killian Hayes for Woulfe (77)

19. Stephen Quirke for Costello (79)

12. Robbie Egan for O’Mahony (79)

18. Paudie O’Connor for O’Brien (81)

South Liberties

1. Anthony Nash

2. Eoin Quilty, 3. Michael O’Brien, 4. Brian Nash

18. David Garry, 6. Conor McSweeney (captain), 7. Shane O’Neill 

12. John Hickey, 14. Michael Keane

9. Barry Nash, 11. David O’Neill, 8. Brian Ryan

13. Ken Byrnes, 10. Barry Cooney, 15. Brian Garry

Subs

17. Tom Ryan for Keane (half-time)

20. Brendan McSweeney for David O’Neill (60)

David O’Neill for Byrnes (70)

26. Ronan Butler for Brian Ryan (inj) (74)

Keane for Brian Garry (81)

Referee: John O’Halloran (Bruree)

Fintan O'Toole  / Reports from TUS Gaelic Grounds
