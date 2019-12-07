This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Klopp hints teen striker set to leave on loan

The Reds could could let Rhian Brewster move away from the club on a temporary basis, potentially opening the door to a new arrival.

By The42 Team Saturday 7 Dec 2019, 1:40 PM
Liverpool's Rhian Brewster.
Liverpool's Rhian Brewster.
JURGEN KLOPP HAS suggested Premier League leaders Liverpool could look to sign a striker in January if Rhian Brewster leaves on loan.

Brewster, 19, has been linked with a short-term stint away from Anfield, with Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Swansea City reportedly interested.

The highly rated England U21 international impressed in pre-season but has managed only a pair of EFL Cup appearances this term.

Allowing him to gain experience elsewhere would leave Champions League holders Liverpool without a recognised centre-forward beyond Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi.

“Yes, we have to see,” Klopp told a press conference when asked whether Brewster’s departure could lead to a new arrival.

“We can’t just give the boys on loan because we have built this squad.

“We have three long-term injuries and four with Paul Glatzel. Two of them were pre-season, two came later with Joel [Matip] and Fabinho.

That gives us a 16-player squad and I count the kids, but we cannot only give players on loan and think it is good for him, we always have to consider both situations, the boy’s and ours.

“In the end, we try to make the perfect solution. Sometimes it works out, others it does not.”

Klopp said of Brewster: “Maybe Rhian is the one, age-wise, experience-wise, [to go out on loan].

“If he had not been injured he would already have been on a different level, but that is the situation and we constantly think of the situation for the boys.

He is very young, but still a bit advanced. But I don’t know, we don’t make decisions right now. If we do it then it 100% needs to be the right club.”

Liverpool sit top of the Premier League after 15 fixtures of the 2019-20 campaign, eight points ahead of nearest challengers Leicester City.

Next up for Klopp’s men is a trip to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth on Sunday, before the Champions League takes centre stage once again.

The Reds must earn at least a draw away at Red Bull Salzburg on December 10 to qualify for the knockout stages, as a hectic festive period starts to get into full swing.

