This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 16 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Klopp: I don't think Mr Simeone is happy he got Liverpool

Both Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will expect a tough, “intense” Champions League last-16 encounter, says Jurgen Klopp.

By The42 Team Monday 16 Dec 2019, 7:49 PM
1 hour ago 3,733 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/4936401
Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone
Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone
Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone

JURGEN KLOPP acknowledged Liverpool have a tough Champions League draw against Atletico Madrid, but he pointed out opposite number Diego Simeone would be disappointed to face the holders.

Liverpool topped their group ahead of Napoli and their bid for a second consecutive European crown takes them back to the Wanda Metropolitano — the scene of last season’s final — to face dangerous LaLiga giants Atleti.

Klopp suggested he anticipated a return to Madrid, while recognition of a testing fixture was tempered by the strength of a last-16 draw containing only clubs from Europe’s ‘top five’ leagues.

“It’s an interesting draw,” Klopp told his club’s official website. “Before the draw, I actually thought it would be Madrid – either one of the two clubs – and that’s the way it is.

“Madrid is the place where we only have fantastic memories, all of us, so that’s great, but this time we play Atletico there and it’s their home ground.

“It’s a tough one, but if you go through all of the draws, there are pretty much four or five potential finals already in the last 16.

“So, really, really good; a good draw, a difficult game like it should be, but I don’t think Mr Simeone is running through his living room and is happy that he got Liverpool.

It will be a tough game. Two teams who are used to playing intense football. Different styles and slightly different organisation, of course, but both are ready for intensity and that makes it pretty tough for both.”

Reflecting on the draw as a whole, which saw Premier League rivals Manchester City paired with 13-time champions Real Madrid, Klopp added: “I think I said last time that it is somehow the strongest ever last 16 or last eight, but it looks like it becomes stronger and stronger every year.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie