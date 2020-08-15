This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 15 August, 2020
Liverpool boss Klopp named Premier League Manager of the Season

The news comes after Trent Alexander-Arnold won the Young Player of the Season award yesterday.

By AFP Saturday 15 Aug 2020, 4:03 PM
38 minutes ago 506 Views 4 Comments
Jurgen Klopp on the night Liverpool lifted the league title.
Image: Paul Ellis
Jurgen Klopp on the night Liverpool lifted the league title.
Jurgen Klopp on the night Liverpool lifted the league title.
Image: Paul Ellis

JURGEN KLOPP HAS been named Premier League Manager of the Season after guiding Liverpool to their first league title in three decades.

The 53-year-old German beat Chelsea’s Frank Lampard, Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers — who Klopp replaced at Liverpool in 2015 — and Sheffield United’s Chris Wilder to the gong.

Liverpool coasted to the title, they narrowly lost out on to Manchester City in the previous campaign.

They garnered 99 points, winning 32 of their 38 league games, to finish 18 points clear of Manchester City.

Klopp — who coached Liverpool to the Champions League trophy in the 2018/19 season — picked up in July the League Manager’s Association manager of the year award.

The Premier League award — Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold won the young player prize on Friday — is a cumulation of votes from the public combined with those of a panel of football experts.

© – AFP 2020 

 

