Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

Friday 22 November, 2019
By Paul Fennessy Friday 22 Nov 2019, 5:00 PM
29 minutes ago 2,595 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4902077

A now-infamous banner, unveiled after Wales qualified for the Euros, suggested Gareth Bale prioritised playing which game over his Real Madrid duties?
Tiddlywinks
Golf

Tennis
Bowling
Paddy Barnes confirmed he was hanging up his boxing gloves on Thursday. How many Olympic Games did he represent Ireland at?
2
3

4
5
A quote attributed to which company features at the start of chapter 12 in Joe Schmidt's new book?
Eir
Tesco

Three
Vodafone
Which club has Irish defender Chloe Mustaki just signed for?
Brighton & Hove Albion
Bristol City

Birmingham City
Charlton
Which of these players didn't score in the Ireland U21 team's qualifying win over Sweden during the week?
Adam Idah
Troy Parrott

Connor Ronan
Zach Elbouzedi
Mauricio Pochettino's departure as Tottenham boss was confirmed on Tuesday. How many consecutive top-four finishes did he guide them to?
3
4

5
6
Which Connacht player committed his future to the province during the week?
Kieran Marmion
Bundee Aki

Jack Carty
Ultan Dillane
Who scored Denmark's goal to earn them a 1-1 draw with Ireland and qualify the team for Euro 2020?
Yussuf Poulsen
Andreas Cornelius

Martin Braithwaite
Thomas Delaney
Minnesota Vikings beat Denver Broncos, having trailed by how many points at half-time?
20
25

30
35
Which Dublin player was named Senior Players’ Player of the Year on Saturday at a 2019 LGFA awards banquet?
Niamh McEvoy
Lyndsey Davey

Sinéad Goldrick
Siobhán McGrath
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well, now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

