Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

A now-infamous banner, unveiled after Wales qualified for the Euros, suggested Gareth Bale prioritised playing which game over his Real Madrid duties? Tiddlywinks Golf

Tennis Bowling

Paddy Barnes confirmed he was hanging up his boxing gloves on Thursday. How many Olympic Games did he represent Ireland at? 2 3

4 5

A quote attributed to which company features at the start of chapter 12 in Joe Schmidt's new book? Eir Tesco

Three Vodafone

Which club has Irish defender Chloe Mustaki just signed for? Brighton & Hove Albion Bristol City

Birmingham City Charlton

Which of these players didn't score in the Ireland U21 team's qualifying win over Sweden during the week? Adam Idah Troy Parrott

Connor Ronan Zach Elbouzedi

Mauricio Pochettino's departure as Tottenham boss was confirmed on Tuesday. How many consecutive top-four finishes did he guide them to? 3 4

5 6

Which Connacht player committed his future to the province during the week? Kieran Marmion Bundee Aki

Jack Carty Ultan Dillane

Who scored Denmark's goal to earn them a 1-1 draw with Ireland and qualify the team for Euro 2020? Yussuf Poulsen Andreas Cornelius

Martin Braithwaite Thomas Delaney

Minnesota Vikings beat Denver Broncos, having trailed by how many points at half-time? 20 25

30 35