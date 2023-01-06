Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

How many points did Cork win by in their Munster hurling league success over Kerry?
13
14
15
16
Which golfer revealed during the week that his Masters invitation had been sent to the wrong person?
Patrick Cantlay
Tony Finau
Jon Rahm
Scott Stallings
Michael Smith triumphed at the World Championship during the week. How many times had he won the competition previously?
0
1
2
3
Cristiano Ronaldo has signed for which Saudi Arabian club for an estimated €200 million?
Al Ittihad
Al Shabab
Al Nassr
Al Hilal
Mayo GAA star Sarah Rowe joined which soccer team this week?
Shelbourne
Perth Glory
Melbourne Victory
Melbourne City
What player scored 1-4 in Dublin's O'Byrne Cup victory over Wicklow?
Killian O’Gara
Colm Basquel
Ross McGarry
Mark Lavin
Luis Suarez made the move to which Brazilian club last weekend?
Botafogo
Sao Paulo
Gremio
Palmeiras
What was Marcus Rashford's excuse after missing a team meeting, which led to him being dropped for Man United's clash with Wolves?
The traffic was appalling
He had to take his dog to the vet
He slept in
He got carried away and spent too long on opposition scouting
After beating Connacht, how many consecutive victories have Leinster now picked up in the URC?
10
11
12
13
Which of Brighton's four goals did Evan Ferguson score amid a comprehensive win over Everton?
First
Second
Third
Fourth
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
You scored out of !
Wooden spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
