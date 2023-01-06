Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

How many points did Cork win by in their Munster hurling league success over Kerry? 13 14

15 16

Which golfer revealed during the week that his Masters invitation had been sent to the wrong person? Patrick Cantlay Tony Finau

Jon Rahm Scott Stallings

Michael Smith triumphed at the World Championship during the week. How many times had he won the competition previously? 0 1

2 3

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed for which Saudi Arabian club for an estimated €200 million? Al Ittihad Al Shabab

Al Nassr Al Hilal

Mayo GAA star Sarah Rowe joined which soccer team this week? Shelbourne Perth Glory

Melbourne Victory Melbourne City

What player scored 1-4 in Dublin's O'Byrne Cup victory over Wicklow? Killian O’Gara Colm Basquel

Ross McGarry Mark Lavin

Luis Suarez made the move to which Brazilian club last weekend? Botafogo Sao Paulo

Gremio Palmeiras

What was Marcus Rashford's excuse after missing a team meeting, which led to him being dropped for Man United's clash with Wolves? The traffic was appalling He had to take his dog to the vet

He slept in He got carried away and spent too long on opposition scouting

After beating Connacht, how many consecutive victories have Leinster now picked up in the URC? 10 11

12 13