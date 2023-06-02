Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Which of these players did not make England's World Cup squad? Bethany England Beth Mead

Lucy Bronze Millie Bright

The Munster hurling final between Clare and Limerick has been confirmed to take place where? Cusack Park Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Croke Park Gaelic Grounds

Who defeated Leona Maguire in the LPGA Match-Play championship semi-final earlier this week? Ayaka Furue Linn Grant

Ji Eun-hee Pajaree Anannarukarn

Can you name the overall winner of the Giro d’Italia? Eddie Dunbar Mark Cavendish

Primoz Roglic Jonathan Milan

Which of these players was not named in the Ireland squad named earlier this week? Ciarán Frawley Calvin Nash

Tom Stewart Shane Daly

How many national records has Rhasidat Adeleke set in 2023 after her latest impressive achievement last weekend? 4 5

6 7

Which side claimed the Premiership title last weekend? Sale Saracens

Leicester Northampton

Whose last-minute goal saw Bayern Munich secure the Bundesliga title in dramatic fashion? Kingsley Coman Sadio Mane

Serge Gnabry Jamal Musiala

Annalise Murphy won a gold medal in which sport last weekend? Sailing Cycling

Rowing Basketball