Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Which of these players did not make England's World Cup squad?
Bethany England
Beth Mead
Lucy Bronze
Millie Bright
The Munster hurling final between Clare and Limerick has been confirmed to take place where?
Cusack Park
Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Croke Park
Gaelic Grounds
Who defeated Leona Maguire in the LPGA Match-Play championship semi-final earlier this week?
Ayaka Furue
Linn Grant
Ji Eun-hee
Pajaree Anannarukarn
Can you name the overall winner of the Giro d’Italia?
Eddie Dunbar
Mark Cavendish
Primoz Roglic
Jonathan Milan
Which of these players was not named in the Ireland squad named earlier this week?
Ciarán Frawley
Calvin Nash
Tom Stewart
Shane Daly
How many national records has Rhasidat Adeleke set in 2023 after her latest impressive achievement last weekend?
4
5
6
7
Which side claimed the Premiership title last weekend?
Sale
Saracens
Leicester
Northampton
Whose last-minute goal saw Bayern Munich secure the Bundesliga title in dramatic fashion?
Kingsley Coman
Sadio Mane
Serge Gnabry
Jamal Musiala
Annalise Murphy won a gold medal in which sport last weekend?
Sailing
Cycling
Rowing
Basketball
Whose 76th-minute try helped Munster secure the URC title at the Stormers' expense?
John Hodnett
Calvin Nash
Diarmuid Barron
Jack Crowley
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
You scored out of !
Wooden spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?