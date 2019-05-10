Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
A look back at a very memorable few days of sporting action.

By Paul Fennessy Friday 10 May 2019, 5:00 PM
18 minutes ago 2,063 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4628751

Which of these players didn't score for Ireland at the U17 European Championships?
Timi Sobowale
Charlie McCann

Andrew Omobamidele
Matt Everitt
Leinster are attempting to win back-to-back Champions Cup trophies against Saracens tomorrow. Who did they beat in last year's final?
Toulouse
Racing 92

Saracens
Clermont
Who scored the decisive penalty for Chelsea as they advanced to the Europa League final?
Eden Hazard
David Luiz

Jorginho
Cesar Azpilicueta
Matthew Jordan set a new course record of 63 in the first round of the British Masters. Where is he ranked in the world?
554th
662nd

837th
1012th
Man City beat West Ham to triumph in the FA Women's Cup final at the weekend. What was the final score?
1-0
2-1

2-0
3-0
The Brazilian Grand Prix will finally leave Sao Paulo after three decades. Where is it moving to?
Belo Horizonte
Rio de Janeiro

Brasília
Manaus
Judd Trump triumphed in the World Championship to complete a career Grand Slam on Monday. Who did he beat in the final?
John Higgins
Ding Junhui

David Gilbert
Gary Wilson
Who set up the winning goal for Divock Origi as Liverpool completed a remarkable Champions League comeback against Barcelona?
Andy Robertson
Xherdan Shaqiri

Georginio Wijnaldum
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Mayo got their championship campaign off to a winning start. How many points did they beat New York by?
19
20

21
22
How many runs did West Indies beat Ireland by in Dublin last Sunday?
152
196

212
234
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well, now... there's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

