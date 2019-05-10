Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

Which of these players didn't score for Ireland at the U17 European Championships? Timi Sobowale Charlie McCann

Andrew Omobamidele Matt Everitt

Leinster are attempting to win back-to-back Champions Cup trophies against Saracens tomorrow. Who did they beat in last year's final? Toulouse Racing 92

Saracens Clermont

Who scored the decisive penalty for Chelsea as they advanced to the Europa League final? Eden Hazard David Luiz

Jorginho Cesar Azpilicueta

Matthew Jordan set a new course record of 63 in the first round of the British Masters. Where is he ranked in the world? 554th 662nd

837th 1012th

Man City beat West Ham to triumph in the FA Women's Cup final at the weekend. What was the final score? 1-0 2-1

2-0 3-0

The Brazilian Grand Prix will finally leave Sao Paulo after three decades. Where is it moving to? Belo Horizonte Rio de Janeiro

Brasília Manaus

Judd Trump triumphed in the World Championship to complete a career Grand Slam on Monday. Who did he beat in the final? John Higgins Ding Junhui

David Gilbert Gary Wilson

Who set up the winning goal for Divock Origi as Liverpool completed a remarkable Champions League comeback against Barcelona? Andy Robertson Xherdan Shaqiri

Georginio Wijnaldum Trent Alexander-Arnold

Mayo got their championship campaign off to a winning start. How many points did they beat New York by? 19 20

21 22