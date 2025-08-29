Kobbie Mainoo told to stay and fight for place as Man Utd reject loan request

MANCHESTER UNITED WANR Kobbie Mainoo to stay and fight for his place after rejecting the homegrown midfielder’s request to leave on loan, the PA news agency understands.

The 20-year-old academy graduate has made 73 first-team appearances and scored seven goals for United, including in the 2024 FA Cup final win against rivals Manchester City.

Advertisement

Alejandro Garnacho scored the other goal in that Wembley triumph and is set to join Chelsea in the coming days after United agreed to sell the wantaway winger for £40million (€46 million).

Unlike the Argentina international, Mainoo is believed to still see a future at Old Trafford but he is understood to have asked about a loan exit in search of regular action as Monday’s deadline approaches.

The midfielder was an unused substitute in United’s opening two Premier League matches but played the entirety of Wednesday’s embarrassing Carabao Cup exit to Grimsby.

PA understands United will not sanction a loan and have expressed to Mainoo that they value him and want him to stay to fight for a spot in Ruben Amorim’s side.

The midfielder started for England in the Euro 2024 final loss to Spain but has not played for the national team since last September.

Mainoo has yet to feature under Thomas Tuchel, who names his squad for September’s fixtures on Friday.