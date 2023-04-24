Knee injury could rule Springboks captain Kolisi out of World Cup

SOUTH AFRICA CAPTAIN Siya Kolisi could miss the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France after injuring his knee in the Sharks’ United Rugby Championship draw with Munster at the weekend.

A South African Rugby Union insider told AFP on Monday that the 31-year-old World Cup-winning skipper had seen specialists and is set to meet another on Tuesday.

“Should surgery be recommended and Siya agrees, he will almost certainly not be able to play again this year,” the source said.

“The alternate is to let the injury heal and that could take about four months — meaning he would be out of action until September.”

Advertisement

That would rule him out of Rugby Championship matches against Australia, New Zealand and Argentina. The tournament has been reduced to a single round this year because of the World Cup.

It would also prevent Kolisi facing Argentina, Wales and New Zealand in warm-up matches before the 20-nation global showpiece kicks off in Paris on 8 September.

The Springboks begin their World Cup defence against Scotland in Marseille on September 10 and also face Ireland, Romania and Tonga in Pool B. The game against Andy Farrell’s Ireland is due to be played in Paris on 23 September.

South African media reports said the flanker suffered a partial tear to his anterior cruciate ligaments (ACL), forcing him to retire early in the first half in Durban.

It was the last home match in Sharks’ colours for Kolisi, who is scheduled to join French Top 14 club Racing 92 after the World Cup.

Out-half Handre Pollard is the Springboks’ vice-captain while centre Lukhanyo Am might also be considered as a replacement for Kolisi.

An Instagram message by Kolisi’s wife on Monday asked friends and followers to pray with her family, but she did not mention the knee injury.

“Hey friends! Believing for a miracle. Would really appreciate if you could take a minute out (of) your day to pray with us,” wrote Rachel Kolisi.

– © AFP 2023

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!