This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 16 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Koscielny makes veiled dig at Wenger's approach as Arsenal become 'more intelligent' under Emery

The Gunners captain believes an improvement against top-six rivals under a new coaching regime can be credited to a different mindset.

By The42 Team Saturday 16 Mar 2019, 3:23 PM
53 minutes ago 1,889 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4546458

LAURENT KOSCIELNY HAS aimed a veiled dig at former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, with the Gunners considered to be ”more intelligent” under Unai Emery.

Under a previous coaching regime, in more recent times, the north London outfit often struggled in meetings with fellow members of the so-called ‘big six’.

Those failings contributed to Arsenal missing out on top-four finishes in each of Wenger’s final two campaigns at the helm.

The Gunners are back in the hunt for Champions League qualification this season and have moved in front of the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea in that race.

A 2-0 victory over the Red Devils in their last Premier League fixture lifted Emery’s side above their old adversaries.

A much-improved record has been enjoyed in such clashes in 2018-19, with Koscielny putting that down to a different approach with a new manager at the helm.

The French defender said: “Our record against the other big six teams this season is positive.

We have won 12 points compared to six last season. It shows how we are approaching those games differently.

“It is not just about attacking. We are more intelligent, we are more measured in our plans.

“We can change tactics halfway through a game, we can set up differently.

The manager is using different formations and it shows his flexibility and the players’ too which is a good thing.

“Of course, we still need to do better away from home in the big games but we are on the right path.”

Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Arsenal remain in the hunt for the top four and are still competing on a European front. Source: Steven Paston

Arsenal’s record on the road is still a cause for concern.

While they have taken 13 wins from 16 games at Emirates Stadium this season, suffering only one defeat, it has been a different story outside of north London.

As things stand, Emery’s side have just five away wins to their name. From 14 games, they have collected a further four draws and suffered five defeats.

Addressing those faults is among the next issues for Emery to address, but for now he has his team heading in the right direction after stepping into the shoes of an iconic figure – with Wenger having moved on after 22 years at the Arsenal helm.

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Ryan Bailey on The42 Rugby Weekly as Ireland bid to spoil Wales’ Grand Slam party in Cardiff, and the U20s target their own piece of history.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Penaud punishes Italy as France survive late onslaught
    Penaud punishes Italy as France survive late onslaught
    LIVE: Wales v Ireland, Six Nations
    36 players and lots of lessons: Schmidt gets wider look at Ireland in Six Nations
    CHELTENHAM
    Donn McClean's Cheltenham review: Lasting memories will endure after an extraordinary festival
    Donn McClean's Cheltenham review: Lasting memories will endure after an extraordinary festival
    'I'll be 93 in April, the same day as the Queen of England' - hoping for All-Ireland club final glory
    Willie Mullins: 'I haven't let the Gold Cup burrow into my mind but now it's arrived it's fantastic'
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    IRELAND
    Ireland look to blow the roof off Wales' Grand Slam party in Cardiff
    Ireland look to blow the roof off Wales' Grand Slam party in Cardiff
    Ireland rugby team share 'heartfelt sympathies' with Christchurch after shootings
    'You’d have to ask the Irish guys what their mentality is' - Roof stays open in Cardiff
    BOXING
    Beating Persoon in undisputed showdown 'would be equal to winning Olympic gold', says Taylor
    Beating Persoon in undisputed showdown 'would be equal to winning Olympic gold', says Taylor
    Game Jono Carroll falls shy in maiden world-title tilt as Nevin moves to 12-0
    Taylor overcomes career-toughest test and batters Volante to win third world title
    LEAGUE OF IRELAND
    Injury to 'special' young winger the only blemish on Cork City's big win
    Injury to 'special' young winger the only blemish on Cork City's big win
    Clinical Dundalk inflict first home defeat of campaign on Derry City
    Jack Byrne wonder-strike the highlight as Shamrock Rovers beat Sligo to extend lead

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie