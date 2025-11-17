Jets cornerback Boyd in critical condition after shooting

NEW YORK JETS cornerback Kris Boyd was in a critical but stable condition after being shot in the abdomen on Sunday, US media reported.

The incident occurred outside a restaurant in midtown Manhattan in the early hours of Sunday morning after a dispute turned violent and a gunman reportedly fired two shots.

Boyd was transported to a local hospital, according to the New York Police Department. An investigation is ongoing but no arrests have been made.

New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson posted on social media asking for prayers for his teammate.

“Lord please hold your healing hand over Kris and guide him back to health and safety. Lord I ask that you please just get him through this safely,” Johnson wrote.

Boyd, 29, joined the Jets on a one-year contract in free agency but has not played since suffering a shoulder injury in preseason.

He previously played for Minnesota, Arizona and Houston.

