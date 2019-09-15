This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kurt Walker advances on mixed day for Irish at World Championships

There was disappointment for Kirill Afanasev, meanwhile.

By The42 Team Sunday 15 Sep 2019, 5:43 PM
Kurt Walker (file photo).
Image: Soenar Chamid/INPHO
Image: Soenar Chamid/INPHO

KURT WALKER TODAY advanced to the last-16 stage of the featherwight class at the World Championships in Russia with a split decision win over Columbian southpaw David Avila. 

Walker, the reigning European champion and the Irish team captain, won what was his first bout of the tournament 4-1.

The final scorecards read 30-27, 29-28,29-28,29-28, 27-30 in Walker’s favour. The Antrim fighter will face Canada’s Robin Basran on Tuesday, with a place in the quarter-finals on the line. 

There was disappointment later in the day for Ireland, however, with Dublin heavyweight Kirill Afanasev losing a split decision to Bulgaria’s Radoslav Panaleev. Afanasev lost by the scoreline as Walker won by – 4-1. 

There are another two Irish fighters in action tomorrow. Antrim welterweight Aidan Walsh faces England’s No.2 seed Pat McCormack in the last 32 in a repeat of the 2018 Commonwealth final – won by McCormack – while Michael Nevin, who has already won twice at this tournament, faces Russia’s Gleb Bakshi for a place in the last eight.

