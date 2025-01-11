Kvaratskhelia has asked to leave Napoli, says coach Antonio Conte

KHVIVHA KVARATSKHELIA HAS put in a transfer request, Napoli coach Antonio Conte said on Saturday, as Italian media report of a potential switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Napoli’s home fixture with Verona on Sunday, Conte confirmed that Kvaratskhelia wanted to leave southern Italy’s biggest club where the Georgia forward won a Serie A title in 2023.

PSG are reportedly negotiating a winter move for Kvaratskhelia with Napoli set to cash in to the tune of €80 million, but refused to comment on the deal when contacted by AFP.

“Kvara has asked the club to be sold . . . I spoke to the player and he confirmed his decision. I’m very disappointed,” said Conte.

“It’s been six months that I’ve been trying to make him feel at the heart of our project, and showing him with the arrival of other players that we can still do something special here.

“There was a contract that was supposed to be renewed. Obviously I didn’t do enough to convince both parties to carry on together. I’ll take a step back because I can’t keep chained up a player who doesn’t want to stay.

“The problem that needs to be solved is between the player, his people and the club. I wouldn’t want him to think that, if he were to end up staying, that he thought I had blocked the sale.”

Conte’s surprise announcement comes as Napoli attempt to reclaim the Scudetto after a disastrous title defence last season, with his team leading Serie A by three points.

Kvaratskhelia became one of Europe’s hottest players after signing for Napoli in 2022, striking up a near-unstoppable attacking partnership with Victor Osimhen.

Napoli won their third league title, their first since 1990 when Diego Maradona was still in action, with five games to spare the following May.

But coach Luciano Spalletti left soon afterwards and the following season Napoli collapsed, going through three managers and finishing 10th in Italy’s top flight.

Osimhen was loaned to Galatasaray in September with Napoli bringing in Conte favourite Romelu Lukaku to lead his team’s attack.

– © AFP 2025