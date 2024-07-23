Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes appears in court charged with dangerous driving

FIVE-TIME ALL-Ireland winning Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes appeared in court today, charged with dangerous driving.

Hayes, of Ballyashea, Kildimo, Co Limerick, was arrested in Co Cork last Sunday week, a day prior to his 26th birthday.

He was detained by gardai on suspicion of committing an offence under the Road Traffic Act.

The four-time All-Star hurler, who was part of the Limerick senior hurling team that was defeated by Cork in the All-Ireland hurling semi-final, three weeks ago, was pulled over by gardai who were on patrol near Mallow, on Sunday, 14 July.

The star Limerick hurler, who works as a full-time Human Resources officer with an engineering firm, was arrested at the scene, and brought to Mallow Garda Station where he was charged and released on station bail.

Today, Hayes appeared before Judge Colm Roberts at Mallow District Court on a single charge of dangerous driving, which carries a penalty of a fine or a maximum six months in jail or both, on summary conviction, contrary to Section 53 of the Road Traffic Act 1961.

Evidence of Mr Hayes’s arrest, charge and caution was presented by certificate and no details of the case were heard in court.

Hayes’s barrister Liam Carroll BL, instructed by Sarah Ryan solicitors, Limerick, told Judge Roberts that Mr Hayes was willing to plead to a lesser charge of “careless driving”.

Judge Robert’s said he wanted to hear the evidence first before deciding if he was prepared to accept a plea to the lesser charge.

Prosecuting Sergeant Linda O’Leary said Gardaí were awaiting directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The prosecuting garda was not available to attend court today, and so, the matter was adjourned.

Judge Roberts remanded Hayes on continuing bail to appear before Mallow District Court on 10 September, for a plea or a date, and to hear directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Written by David Raleigh and posted on TheJournal.ie