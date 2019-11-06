This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 6 November, 2019
Walker plays as emergency goalkeeper after Ederson injury and Bravo red in frantic Atalanta draw

Kyle Walker was called on in a chaotic a 1-1 draw in the San Siro.

By The42 Team Wednesday 6 Nov 2019, 10:07 PM
1 hour ago 4,920 Views 2 Comments
Kyle Walker came on as an emergency goalkeeper for Man City
MANCHESTER CITY FINISHED with Kyle Walker in goal as their progression to the Champions League knockout stages was stalled by Atalanta in a dramatic 1-1 draw at the San Siro.

Raheem Sterling’s seventh-minute goal looked set to be paving the way for another dominant display from the Premier League champions, who thrashed Atalanta 5-1 in the reverse fixture and wanted a win to guarantee their place in the last 16.

However, Gabriel Jesus’ dreadful penalty miss and the half-time substitution of goalkeeper Ederson – who reportedly had a minor injury – handed Atalanta hope, with Mario Pasalic then heading in their equaliser.

A red card for Ederson’s replacement, Claudio Bravo, caused mayhem in the closing stages, with Walker, after a long delay, brought on to take his place in net, and the emergency goalkeeper held his nerve as City held firm to claim a point.

The42 Team

