Walker plays as emergency goalkeeper after Ederson injury and Bravo red in frantic Atalanta draw

Kyle Walker came on as an emergency goalkeeper for Man City

Kyle Walker came on as an emergency goalkeeper for Man City

MANCHESTER CITY FINISHED with Kyle Walker in goal as their progression to the Champions League knockout stages was stalled by Atalanta in a dramatic 1-1 draw at the San Siro.

Raheem Sterling’s seventh-minute goal looked set to be paving the way for another dominant display from the Premier League champions, who thrashed Atalanta 5-1 in the reverse fixture and wanted a win to guarantee their place in the last 16.

However, Gabriel Jesus’ dreadful penalty miss and the half-time substitution of goalkeeper Ederson – who reportedly had a minor injury – handed Atalanta hope, with Mario Pasalic then heading in their equaliser.

A red card for Ederson’s replacement, Claudio Bravo, caused mayhem in the closing stages, with Walker, after a long delay, brought on to take his place in net, and the emergency goalkeeper held his nerve as City held firm to claim a point.

Kyle Walker with a classic bit of time wasting in goal.



😂😂😂#UCL #VMSport pic.twitter.com/wQBYIGI5fC — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) November 6, 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!