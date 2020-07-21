This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mbappe vows to stay at PSG next season 'whatever happens'

Real Madrid have regularly been linked with a move for the 21-year-old.

By AFP Tuesday 21 Jul 2020, 11:20 PM
KYLIAN MBAPPE HAS said he would remain with French champions Paris Saint-Germain next season “whatever happens” despite constant speculation over his future.

“I’m here. I’m part of the project for a fourth year,” Mbappe, 21, told BeIn Sport during half-time of PSG’s 4-0 win over Celtic in a friendly played in front of around 5,000 fans at the Parc des Princes.

“The club’s 50-year anniversary is an important one in the eyes of the club, the supporters, of everyone, so I will be here whatever happens.”

“I’m going to try and bring back trophies with the team and give the best of myself,” added Mbappe, who arrived at PSG from Monaco in 2017 in a deal worth €180 million.

Real Madrid have regularly been linked with a move for Mbappe, but club president Florentino Perez said last week the Spanish champions would not make any big signings this summer.

“Kylian has a contract with us, we’re not ready to sell him. He is super important, he’s a key player, our player. It’s a gift to work with him,” said PSG coach Thomas Tuchel.

“It’s super. There’s a really nice connection between him and Neymar. It makes it fun for everyone. It’s a real strength for PSG. It’s great like that.”

Mbappe opened the scoring for PSG against the Scottish champions in the first minute after he was played in behind the Celtic defence by Neymar.

The Brazil star added a second with a deflected effort on 25 minutes in PSG’s final tune-up ahead of the French Cup final against Saint-Etienne on Friday.

Ander Herrera made it 3-0 shortly after half-time and Pablo Sarabia grabbed a fourth with a sweetly-struck volley from Marco Verratti’s lofted pass.

PSG will make their return to competitive action at the Stade de France later this week as they bid for a record-extending 13th French Cup title.

Tuchel’s side qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League on March 11 before French football ground to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ligue 1 season was declared over in April with PSG confirmed as champions for the seventh time in eight seasons.

They will also face Lyon in the French League Cup final on 31 July before resuming their Champions League campaign in Lisbon, where they take on Atalanta for a spot in the last four.

© – AFP, 2020

