Monday 15 July, 2019
Wexford Youths star takes the mick with goal-of-the-season-contending volley

Take a bow, Kylie Murphy.

By Gavan Casey Monday 15 Jul 2019, 11:31 AM
1 hour ago 2,049 Views 1 Comment
Kylie Murphy collects the ball 30 yards from goal.
WEXFORD YOUTHS MOVED to within five points of Women’s National League (WNL) leaders Peamount United on Sunday with a 4-1 victory over Kilkenny United at The Watershed, but it was a game which will be remembered for one strike in particular by the visitors’ midfielder Kylie Murphy.

The 30-year-old netted twice in Wexford’s comprehensive road win, but her second goal — their fourth — will be difficult to surpass this season.

With minutes remaining, skipper Murphy burst onto a loose ball from midfield and juggled the ball twice — first with her right knee, then with her right foot — before unleashing an unstoppable, looping volley over Kilkenny ‘keeper Lauren Davis with her left.

Hawaiian forward McKenna Davidson and Murphy herself gave Youths a 2-0 lead inside 40 minutes before Aisling Spillane replied for the hosts before the hour mark.

Davidson’s opener was in itself an impressive solo effort.

Ciara Rossiter added a third for Wexford on 67 before Murphy provided the cherry on top of a fine Sunday’s work for last season’s treble winners.

