Wexford Youths star takes the mick with goal-of-the-season-contending volley

WEXFORD YOUTHS MOVED to within five points of Women’s National League (WNL) leaders Peamount United on Sunday with a 4-1 victory over Kilkenny United at The Watershed, but it was a game which will be remembered for one strike in particular by the visitors’ midfielder Kylie Murphy.

The 30-year-old netted twice in Wexford’s comprehensive road win, but her second goal — their fourth — will be difficult to surpass this season.

With minutes remaining, skipper Murphy burst onto a loose ball from midfield and juggled the ball twice — first with her right knee, then with her right foot — before unleashing an unstoppable, looping volley over Kilkenny ‘keeper Lauren Davis with her left.

⚽️ @Murphy10Kylie with the goal of the day, her second of the match for @YouthsWomen in today’s win over @KilkennyWFC. Stunning finish.👏🏻💗 pic.twitter.com/1DC2SHpGxI — Wexford Youths Women (@YouthsWomen) July 14, 2019

Hawaiian forward McKenna Davidson and Murphy herself gave Youths a 2-0 lead inside 40 minutes before Aisling Spillane replied for the hosts before the hour mark.

Davidson’s opener was in itself an impressive solo effort.

⚽️ @McKennaakimi opened the scoring for us this afternoon vs @KilkennyWFC with this super finish.⚽️👏🏻💗 pic.twitter.com/Wud0XS8CWu — Wexford Youths Women (@YouthsWomen) July 14, 2019

Ciara Rossiter added a third for Wexford on 67 before Murphy provided the cherry on top of a fine Sunday’s work for last season’s treble winners.

