Wexford Youths hero re-signs for 2023 season as Shels star Stapleton stays put

WEXFORD YOUTHS VETERAN star Kylie Murphy has re-signed for the club for the 2023 season.

Murphy, who has been the Youths captain for over a decade, has played an instrumental role for the club since their first WNL campaign in 2011. She has also helped the Wexford outfit to four FAI Cup crowns while also scoring 105 goals in 263 appearances.

Wexford Youths were in contention to win the Women’s National League [WNL] this year but suffered a 4-0 defeat to defending champions, and back-to-back winners, Shelbourne on the final day of the campaign.

Shelbourne star Jessica Stapleton is also staying put after the club announced today that she has re-signed for the 2023 season.

“One of the best young players in the country commits to the Reds for next season,” read a statement on the club’s Twitter page today.

The news comes on the back of a superb season for Shelbourne who completed the double last month after a 2-0 victory over Athlone Town in the FAI Cup final.

Stapleton scored vital goals for Shels along the way, hitting the target in the cup final as well as scoring against Wexford Youths in a 4-0 victory to secure back-to-back WNL titles.

Elsewhere, Republic of Ireland U19 international Melissa O’Kane has joined Shamrock Rovers for the 2023 campaign. She joins the Hoops from Athlone Town.

Gavin Cooney

✍️ l We are delighted to announce the signing of Ireland U19 International Melissa O'Kane to our Women’s Premier Division Squad in 2023 ☘️#OKaneIsAHoop — Shamrock Rovers Women (@RoversWomen) December 19, 2022

“I am delighted to join Shamrock Rovers,” she told the club website, “it will be a great challenge for me and an opportunity to further my career.

“I’m very excited for the season ahead and can’t wait to get started in pre-season.”

