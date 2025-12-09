Ireland striker Carusa on the hunt for new club after San Diego exit

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND striker Kyra Carusa is on the hunt for a new club following the expiration of her contract at San Diego Wave.

The NWSL side announced their end-of-season roster decisions this evening, with Carusa listed among five players out of contract at the end of the season and now free agents.

“For everything you gave to SD, thank you Kyra,” San Diego wrote on X.

Carusa joined her hometown club after the 2023 World Cup, having previously played for London City Lionesses (England), HB Køge (Denmark) and Le Harve (France).

The 30-year-old striker recently scored her 12th goal for Ireland on her 41st cap, but had fallen down the pecking order at San Diego under former Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall.

SD will always be home 🩷🌊 pic.twitter.com/thbT4R1K9b — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) December 9, 2025

“San Diego, where to begin,” Carusa wrote in a heartfelt social media post.

“Three years ago, I was given the privilege of a full circle moment to represent my home and the people that raised me. From playing in this soccer city as a little girl to wearing the San Diego Wave jersey today, it only ever felt right to give everything to the place that made me who I am.

“To the club and those that brought me back to San Diego, thank you for giving me the chance to represent my family, my friends and this community. I am forever grateful for the incredible women I played alongside here. And to the SD Sirens (supporters group)m thank you for welcoming me as if I had never left. I hope I did you all proud.

“San Diego, we’ve parted ways before, only to find each other again. And though this moment feels oddly familiar, I know you’re aways there to welcome me home.”