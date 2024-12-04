A DEVASTATED Kyra Carusa is hopeful Ireland can respond to Tuesday’s heartbreaking playoff defeat to Wales in the best fashion possible.

Four years ago, the Irish team were in a similar boat when a loss to Ukraine effectively ended their hopes of reaching the Euros when a win would have significantly boosted their chances of qualifying.

They responded to that setback by defeating Scotland against the odds two years later and qualifying for a first-ever World Cup finals.

Carusa is optimistic that a similarly positive scenario can eventually come from this difficult moment.

“I know it’s like anything in life it’s something that will change you and help you move forward,” the striker said of the demoralising loss.

“I can’t help but try to remind myself how it was in Ukraine and losing that game, being in that locker room and taking those flights home thinking that was truly devastating and unjust.

“Football is football but it just didn’t feel right. And then to see everything we have done and what we have accomplished, the greatness that came from that I’d say stems a lot from that [disappointment].

“You are just trying to remind yourself of that and it’s okay in this moment that it’s not the easiest thing to do but eventually it will be.

“Some of the most incredible things come from experiences like that — a lot of us were in that locker room and a part of that team.”

Eileen Gleeson and the coaching staff echoed this message as the team congregated amid emotional scenes at the final whistle.

“They look at us and how the emotion wears on us and they feel that way as well, but they need to remind us exactly what I just said: ‘There is tomorrow and there are still things to be done and there are still things to move forward with.

“This doesn’t stop momentum for us or the message that we’re pushing and we’re showing to Ireland that the development of women’s football here, it doesn’t stop here and it won’t stop, this doesn’t deter that in any capacity.

“I think that was a huge message, to remind us that tomorrow will be tomorrow, the next day will be the next day and we will be back in and we will go again.”

Tuesday night’s setback will inevitably prompt speculation over the future of Gleeson and her staff, as the manager’s contract expires at the end of this campaign.

And Carusa suggested progress has been made despite Tuesday’s heartbreaking result.

“Eileen and her staff came in off the back of massive accomplishments for us as a nation and that’s a hard position to come in and difficult to pick up there and move upward.

“I think they all have only bolstered us and really drawn us together and created an environment and reminded us that there’s always a next step and there’s always growth, there’s always next to come.

“I can’t thank them enough for that and it’s really changed a lot in this team and it’s felt across the board in this team.”