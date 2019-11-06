This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Total f****** bulls***' - LA Chargers owner slams reports that NFL team could move to London

The team previously relocated from San Diego in 2017.

By The42 Team Wednesday 6 Nov 2019, 11:51 AM
1 hour ago 1,189 Views 1 Comment
The Chargers are going nowhere according to the club owner.
Image: Charles Rex Arbogast
Image: Charles Rex Arbogast

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS owner Dean Spanos described reports that the NFL team could relocate to London as “total f****** bulls***”.

Spanos responded to a report published by The Athletic on Monday, which claimed the Chargers and the NFL could look to move the franchise to England.

The Chargers relocated from San Diego to Los Angeles in 2017 and Spanos insisted his team are not going anywhere.

It’s total f****** bulls***,” Spanos told reporters on Tuesday. “We’re not going to London. We’re not going anywhere.

“We’re playing in Los Angeles. This is our home, and this is where we are planning to be for a long f****** time. Period.”

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn was also asked about the report ahead of Thursday’s clash with the Oakland Raiders and he said: “I don’t think there’s anything to it. Well, I know there’s not anything to it.

“We’re not going to let it be a distraction for us. We’ve got a job to do Thursday night, and that’s what we’re getting prepared for.”

Meanwhile, the NFL also dismissed the report in a statement on Tuesday.

“No consideration has been given to the Chargers playing anywhere other than Los Angeles at the new stadium in Hollywood Park next season and beyond,” the league said.

“There have been no discussions of any kind between the NFL and the Chargers regarding moving to London. Both our office and the Chargers are entirely focused on the success of the team in Los Angeles.”

