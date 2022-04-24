Nasa Hataoka clicking into an extra gear for glory in the LA Open

NASA HATAOKA IS in prime position for her sixth win on the LPGA Tour after she took control of the DIO Implant LA Open going into the final day.

On 11-under-par overall and boasting a four-shot lead, the 23-year-old is on the brink of her first Tour victory this season.

Hataoka delivered yesterday with five birdies and just one bogey to open a gap in front of Hannah Green in second on seven-under-par.

Irish pair Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow didn’t make the cut for the weekend as Hataoka looks to build on her impressive showing yesterday to clinch this crown.

“During [Friday’s] round something clicked inside me and I was able to bring that to this round, too. I think that really helped me,” said Hataoka.

All of my birdies except on nine, they were inside 15 feet, so I feel like I was putting really good. Especially afternoon the Poa annua greens are really tricky, but I feel like I was able to adjust to that.”

Hataoka has never finished worse than a tie for second after leading through the first three days of play.

“To be honest, I didn’t expect this position at the beginning of this week,” she added.

“But like I said, something clicked inside me during yesterday’s round so I’ll try to keep that momentum going forward for [Sunday's] round.”

The Japanese native will play alongside Green, who was left ruing her work on the green despite posting a two-under 69.

“I felt pretty flat with the putter today. Felt like I missed a lot of putts high and just a little bit too firm, so I feel like if I can get my speed control I can see a lot of putts going in,” said Green, who is going for her first win on Tour since the 2019 Cambia Portland Classic.

“But I feel like I haven’t played my entire best, so I’m hoping tomorrow I can kind of get everything to go my way and try and put as much pressure on Nasa as possible.”