Advertisement
More Stories
Odell Beckham Jr celebrates making a catch for the Dolphins. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeNFL

Rams playoff hopes suffer blow as Dolpins claim vital win

The Rams needed a victory to stay in touch with second-placed San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West.
8.11am, 12 Nov 2024
227

THE LOS ANGELES Rams’ hopes of forcing their way into the playoff picture suffered a blow on Monday after they were beaten 23-15 by the struggling Miami Dolphins.

The Rams went into the game with a 4-4 record and looking for a win to stay in touch with NFC West divisional leaders Arizona (6-4) and the second-placed San Francisco 49ers (5-4).

But the Rams’ offense never managed to get on top of a dogged Dolphins defense, with quarterback Matthew Stafford being sacked four times on a miserable night for the home team at Sofi Stadium.

Miami moved into an early 10-0 lead after a Malik Washington rushing touchdown was followed by a 50-yard Jason Sanders field goal early in the second quarter.

Los Angeles hit back with two Joshua Karty field goals to trim the lead to 10-6 at half-time.

But Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hit Tyreek Hill in the end zone in the third quarter to put Miami into a 17-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Yet the Rams were unable to conjure anything of note as they sought to claw their way back into the contest, settling for three Karty field goals while Miami added two more from Sanders to grind out victory.

Miami improved to 3-6 in the AFC East to move into second place behind the Buffalo Bills (8-2).

– © AFP 2024

Author
AFP
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie