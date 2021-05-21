Botia fit for La Rochelle as Dupont captains Toulouse in Champions Cup final

LA ROCHELLE HAVE been handed a big boost ahead of tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup final against Toulouse in Twickenham [KO 4.45pm, Virgin Media/BT Sport] with the return to fitness of influential centre Levani Botia.

The Fijian star has been dealing with an ankle injury since the club’s semi-final win over Leinster but has been passed fit to start tomorrow’s European decider in London.

Kevin Gourdon starts in the back row for Jono Gibbes and Ronan O’Gara’s side, having come off the bench against Leinster, while Dany Priso comes in at loosehead prop.

Meanwhile, injuries in the Toulouse midfield mean Argentinian centre Juan Cruz Mallia has been named for his first start in the Champions Cup on what will be just his second appearance in the competition.

Toulouse captain Julien Marchand is missing due to suspension, with Paeto Mauvaka starting at hooker in his place and Antoine Dupont taking over as skipper.

La Rochelle:

15. Brice Dulin

14. Dillyn Leyds

13. Geoffrey Doumayrou

12. Levani Botia

11. Raymond Rhule

10. Ihaia West

9. Tawera Kerr Barlow

1. Dany Priso

2. Pierre Bourgarit

3. Uini Atonio

4. Romain Sazy (captain)

5. Will Skelton

6. Grégory Alldritt

7. Kevin Gourdon

8. Victor Vito.

Replacements: 16. Facundo Bosch

17. Reda Wardi

18. Arthur Joly

19. Thomas Lavault

20. Wiaan Liebenberg

21. Paul Boudehent

22. Arthur Retiere

23. Jules Plisson

Toulouse:

15. Maxime Médard

14. Cheslin Kolbe

13. Juan Cruz Mallía

12. Pita Ahki

11. Matthis Lebel

10. Romain Ntamack

9. Antoine Dupont (captain)

1. Cyril Baille

2. Peato Mauvaka

3. Charlie Faumuina

4. Rory Arnold

5. Richie Arnold

6. Rynhardt Elstadt

7. Francois Cros

8. Jerome Kaino.

Replacements:

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

16. Guillaume Marchand

17. Clément Castets

18. David Ainu’u

19. Joe Tekori

20. Thibaud Flament

21. Selevasio Tolofua

22. Baptiste Germain

23. Thomas Ramos

Referee: Luke Pearce [RFU].

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella, and Gavan Casey look back on two cracking weekend inter-pros, look forward to the Champions Cup final, and discuss the growth of the sport in non-rugby strongholds such as Tallaght which still needs more institutional support.