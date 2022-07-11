Croke Park to stage Ladies All-Ireland semi-final doubleheader next Saturday

THE LADIES ALL-IRELAND football semi-finals between Kerry and Mayo, and Donegal and Meath, will take place in a doubleheader at Croke Park next Saturday.

Kerry and Mayo’s semi will throw in at 2pm, while Donegal will face All-Ireland champions Meath at 4pm. Both games will be broadcast live on TG4, and tickets are on sale now.

THE LGFA have also confirmed the throw-in times for the Junior and Intermediate All-Ireland finals, both of which will take place at GAA HQ before the senior final on 31 July.

Antrim and Fermanagh’s junior final will throw in at 11:45am before Wexford meet Laois in the intermediate decider from 1:45pm.

Advertisement

The senior final between Kerry/Mayo and Donegal/Meath will throw in at 4pm.