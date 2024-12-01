Galway's Kilkerrin-Clonberne maintain All-Ireland four in-a-row push

Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway) 2-11

Clann Éireann (Armagh) 1-9

By Tom King

FIRST-HALF GOALS from Aisling Madden and Ailish Morrissey paved the way for Kilkerrin-Clonberne to overcome Clann Éireann on their home ground in Lurgan and maintain their AIB All-Ireland Ladies Club SFC four in-a-row ambitions.

The reigning Galway and Connacht title holders built a 2-6 to 0-3 interval lead with a magnificent half-back line of Hannah Noone and Niamh Divilly flanked by recently crowned Players’ Player of the Year Nicola Ward providing a solid platform.

Kilkerrin-Clonberne never trailed and raced into a 0-4 to 0-1 lead inside the opening quarter with Eva Noone, Nicola Ward, Chloe Miskell and 2024 All-Star Olivia Divilly (free) all finding the target.

Niamh Henderson kicked Clann Éireann’s sole reply and though the Ulster standard bearers suffered a setback when Niamh Coleman spent 10 minutes in the sin-bin, Greg McGonigle’s team moved to within a point through back-to-back Niamh Murray scores.

Kilkerrin-Clonberne delivered the first major blow on 19 minutes when a trademark driving run from Nicola Ward set Aisling Madden free into open country and she finished low with conviction to the Clann Éireann net.

That began a match-defining run of 2-2 without reply before the break from Kilkerrin-Clonberne as a brilliant individual goal from Ailish Morrissey followed in the 29th minute, while Ward and Madden added further points.

The winners’ lead reached a high of 10 points with a Morrissey point straight after the restart, but a resurgent Clann Éireann battled back valiantly with Meabh McCambridge and Murray points cutting the deficit.

Siobhan Divilly of Kilkerrin-Clonberne in action against Tiarna Grimes of Clann Éireann. Shauna Clinton / SPORTSFILE Shauna Clinton / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

The Armagh club showed admirable resilience and closed to within six points when Murray, their best performer on the day, tucked away a 39th-minute penalty to leave it 2-8 to 1-5. But Kilkerrin-Clonberne held firm with Miskell, Eva Noone and Olivia Divilly (free) cancelling out efforts from Niamh Coleman and the excellent Murray who finished with 1-6.

Kilkerrin-Clonberne march on to a mouthwatering final with Kilmacud Crokes at Croke Park on Saturday week, 14 December — a repeat of their epic semi-final in 2023 that went to extra-time.

Scorers for Kilkerrin-Clonberne: A Morrissey and Aisling Madden 1-1 each; E Noone 0-3 (1f), N Ward, C Miskell and O Divilly (2f) 0-2 each.

Scorers for Clann Éireann: N Murray 1-6 (1-0 pen, 0-3f), N Coleman, N Henderson and M McCambridge 0-1 each.

KILKERRIN-CLONBERNE: L Murphy; K Mee, S Gormally, C Costello; N Divilly, N Ward, H Noone; S Divilly, L Ward (capt.); O Divilly, Aisling Madden, L Noone; E Noone, A Morrissey, C Miskell.

Subs: Aobhín Madden for Miskell (58), Caitlin Boyle for Morrissey (60).

CLANN ÉIREANN: C Lawless; G Carville, C McCambridge, M McCambridge; E Melanophy, D Coleman, R Mulligan; C Towe, N Henderson (capt); A Donohue, N Coleman, T Grimes; E McConaghy, N Murray, C. Henderson. Sub: M McCann for McConaghy (51).

Referee: Kevin Phelan.

*****

Yesterday, Niamh Cotter struck an excellent haul of 2-4 at Pairc de Burca as Kilmacud Crokes reached their first All-Ireland senior club championship decider with an impressive victory over Castleisland Desmonds.

Amy Conroy, Michelle Davoren and Mia Jennings were also amongst the goals on a day when Crokes overcame a brace of semi-final defeats in the past two seasons to book their coveted decider ticket.

The intermediate final will be a Galway-Carlow clash after Annaghdown overcame O’Donovan Rossa of Cork this afternoon, and Bennekenny/Tinryland downed Cavan outfit Mullahoran on Saturday.

And it will be Donegal versus Limerick in the junior showpiece. Na Dúnaibh just about held off the challenge of Kilcock this afternoon, while it took free-kicks to separate Mungret St. Pauls and Coolera/Strandhill yesterday.

AIB All-Ireland senior ladies club football semi-finals

Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway) 2-11 Clann Éireann (Armagh) 1-9

Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) 5-11 Castleisland Desmonds (Kerry) 1-5

AIB All-Ireland intermediate ladies club football semi-finals

Bennekenny/Tinryland (Carlow) 4-6 Mullahoran (Cavan) 1-12

Annaghdown (Galway) 1-12 O’Donovan Rossa (Cork) 1-9

AIB All-Ireland junior club football semi-finals

Mungret St. Pauls (Limerick) 0-8 Coolera/Strandhill (Sligo) 1-5 (Mungret win 3-1 on frees after extra-time)

Na Dúnaibh (Donegal) 1-7 Kilcock (Kildare) 0-7.

- Additional reporting from Emma Duffy