All-Ireland champions Kerry draw Kildare as Dublin and Cork renew rivalries

DEDENDING CHAMPIONS KERRY will face Kildare, while old rivals Dublin and Cork go head-to-head in the 2025 TG4 All-Ireland senior quarter-finals.

The draw, which was made after today’s group games, pits last year’s finalists Galway against Waterford, and Meath against Tipperary.

Kerry, Dublin, Meath and Galway were seeded as group winners, and have home advantage for the games which will be played on the weekend of 5/6 July. Full fixture details will follow from the LGFA.

Kildare stunned Armagh this afternoon to progress to the last eight, while Cork, Tipperary and Waterford advanced at the expense of Mayo, Donegal and Leitrim respectively.

The wider picture of the Brendan Martin Cup race has become clearer, with the semi-final line-up also confirmed: Kerry/Kildare v Meath/Tipperary, and Dublin/Cork v Galway/Waterford.

The last four clashes are currently scheduled as a potential double-header at Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, on Saturday, 19 July, while Croke Park hosts the All-Ireland final on Sunday, 3 August.

Meanwhile, Mayo will face Leitrim, while Donegal and Armagh go head-to-head in the senior relegation play-offs. The latter is a repeat of the Ulster final.

The winners of both games, scheduled for Saturday, 5 July, at neutral venues, will play senior championship football in 2026.

The losers will do battle on Saturday, 12 July: the winners of that tie stay up, with the losers relegated to intermediate for next season.

TG4 All-Ireland senior championship quarter-finals

QF 1: Kerry v Kildare

QF 2: Dublin v Cork

QF 3: Meath v Tipperary

QF 4: Galway v Waterford

TG4 All-Ireland senior championship semi-finals:

Winner QF 1 v winner QF 3

Winner QF 2 v winner QF 4

TG4 All-Ireland senior championship relegation games

Mayo v Leitrim

Donegal v Armagh

