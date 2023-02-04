Can Galway and Kerry stay perfect, Cork-Dublin rivalry and growing frustration

A BANK HOLIDAY weekend with no shortage of Gaelic games in store.

Away from the full slate of Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues fixtures, the Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues continue after a lively opening two rounds.

TG4′s Monday afternoon double-header catches the eye, with 2022 double champions Meath welcoming high-flying Galway to Páirc Tailteann, and Cork and Dublin renewing their storied rivalry on Leeside afterwards.

There’s two other big games in Division 1: Kerry v Donegal is the early throw-in today, while Waterford and Mayo lock horns in a crucial clash tomorrow (both available on LGFA live-streaming service).

Here’s five questions or talking points ahead of the action.

1. Can Galway take another big scalp?

Galway travel to the home of the back-to-back All-Ireland senior champions and Division 1 league holders with the wind in their sails.

The Tribe enjoyed a nine-point win over Dublin at Tuam Stadium last weekend, having opened their campaign with victory against Donegal. The pace-setters go on the road for the first time this season, with Navan the destination.

Meath got up and running away to Donegal, having fallen short to a new-look Dublin in their DCU opener. It’s all change in the Royal county too, with Davy Nelson the new man at the helm and no shortage of player turnover.

Eóin Noonan / SPORTSFILE Meath opened their year with defeat to Dublin at DCU. Eóin Noonan / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

Boosted by the home crowd, they’ll hope they can set their stall out and string a few good results together. But Galway will fancy another big statement. They pushed Meath all the way in the All-Ireland quarter-final last year, just beaten at the buzzer, and have a really impressive panel in place, with their Kilkerrin-Clonberne crew and other big guns back on board.

2. Dublin and Cork renew their rivalry

The ladies football landscape has changed with Meath the dominant force of late, but one will need little reminding of the Dublin-Cork duopoly, their remarkable rivalry and mutual respect.

Advertisement

Before the Royals’ magical 2021 All-Ireland success, the pair shared every title since 2005. The Rebels’ reign of terror yielded 11 titles in 12 years, Dublin the only team to break the chain with their maiden crown in 2010. Mick Bohan’s Sky Blues then delivered a perfect four in-a-row from 2017 to ’20 after three consecutive decider defeats. Last year’s All-Ireland final was the first time since 2002 neither county contested the showpiece.

The rivalry remains, but it’s slightly different now. Both on Leeside and in the capital, there’s been notable transition and changing of the guard. Younger talent, many of whom played little to no part in the duopoly, are taking over, so this is a new age of sorts.

Bohan remains in the Dublin hotseat and they’ll be looking to get back on track at Páirc Uí Rinn, while Shane Ronayne will be hoping his side can add to their four points on the board (win over Mayo, draw against Waterford).

3. Will Kerry stay perfect?

Alongside Galway, newcomers Kerry are the only other top-flight team with a 100% record so far. The Kingdom, 2022 All-Ireland finalists, kicked off with a last-gasp win away to Waterford — “daylight robbery,” as joint-manager Darragh Long put it — and followed that up with narrow 3-5 to 0-13 victory in Mayo.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Kerry played Mayo last time out. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Locking horns with the top teams in Division 1 week on week is the perfect platform as Kerry look to build on last year, the 2022 Division 2 champions happily towards the top of the table and clear of the danger of dropping straight back down.

Donegal, meanwhile, have had a challenging start to the campaign, yet to get off the mark and rock-bottom of the standings on points difference. Like other counties, Maxi Curran has fielded new-look sides as he waits for big-hitters Geraldine McLaughlin, Karen Guthrie, Yvonne Bonner and Niamh McLaughlin to return.

It’s not going to get any easier with a long trip to Austin Stack Park, Tralee, ahead, today’s 12pm throw in kickstarting the Bank Holiday weekend action.

4. A crucial battle in Dungarvan

Two of the other early strugglers, Waterford and Mayo, face off on Sunday and similarly need to start picking up points to avoid a relegation scrap.

The Green and Red join Donegal as the only teams with zero points on the board after back-to-back defeats to Cork and Kerry, while Waterford ran the Kingdom close and had to settle for a draw against the Rebels last time out.

The Déise have been motoring righty so far and will hope the results can follow after coming through Division 1 and senior championship relegation play-offs in 2022.

Mayo will be thinking along the same lines after a decent display last time out. Michael Moyles’ side are without the majority of their AFLW contingent, but have had some big-name returns.

This clash is absolutely crucial for both as they look to lift themselves from the basement.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

(Sidenote: A ‘home’ venue move from Piltown, Kilkenny, to Dungarvan GAA for Waterford seems a positive.)

5. Growing frustration in the game

Frustration around the lack of physicality and rules is nothing new in ladies football, but it feels like it’s all coming to a boil. There’s been no shortage of online commentary and discourse in recent weeks, with the ‘charging’ rule coming under particular scrutiny.

Implementable solutions to fixing charging rule?



1. Allow ‘some’ contact?



2. Change rule so defender has to attempt to tackle, not just ‘stand in the way’?



3. If defender doesn’t give forward chance to evade, then it’s a free in? (‘Blocking’ in Basketball).



4…any ideas!? https://t.co/fZGVp0VH2f — Gemma Begley (@GBegs) January 25, 2023

The vast majority of players want more contact and physicality, while managers like Bohan and Curran have been particularly vocal in the past, given the increased focus on strength and conditioning.

Former Meath boss Eamonn Murray went against the grain, speaking out against major changes ahead of last year’s All-Ireland final. “It’s called ladies [football] for a reason,” he said. “You’d only put players off then. Parents wouldn’t allow their kids to play then. We just need to improve a few small things. It’s a great sport to watch and people love to watch it so why change something that is not broken?”

Irritation is heightening with regards games not being let flow, so expect further calls for rule changes as the league progresses.

This weekend’s Lidl National Football League Division 1 fixtures

Saturday 4 February

Kerry v Donegal — Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 12pm

Sunday 5 February

Waterford v Mayo — Dungarvan GAA, 2pm

Monday 6 February

Meath v Galway — Páirc Tailteann, 1.15pm, TG4

Cork v Dublin — Páirc Uí Rinn, 3pm, TG4.

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.