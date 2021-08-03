Dublin's next Drive for Five hurdle a 'brilliant battle' with Mayo in All-Ireland semi-final

DUBLIN’S DRIVE FOR Five continues against old foes Mayo in the TG4 All-Ireland senior ladies football championship semi-finals, with Cork and Meath the other new-look last-four pairing.

The semi-finals are pencilled in for 14 August [both live on TG4], with full fixture details yet to be confirmed. The final is set for 5 September.

It's Dublin v Mayo and Cork v Meath in the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland senior championship semi-finals. Source: Inpho.

Mick Bohan’s four-in-a-row All-Ireland champions sealed their progression with a 2-12 to 2-7 quarter-final victory over Donegal yesterday, while the Green and Red saw off Connacht rivals Galway with four points to spare in the earlier clash.

A repeat of the 2017 All-Ireland final — which started Dublin’s championship reign — the last time these sides met was in June’s Division 1 league semi-final. The Sky Blues were 15-point winners that day.

“We played Dublin in the league semi-final and we got a fair lesson there,” Mayo boss Michael Moyles said yesterday. “We have two weeks to prepare, we set out to get out of the group. This is kind of bonus territory for us but we will be preparing very well for it.”

It’s sure to be an intriguing battle, with Mayo’s star-studded forward line of Sarah Rowe, Rachel Kearns, and Niamh and Grace Kelly, among those firing on all cylinders, while Irish international basketball star Dayna Finn is back in the fold after Europeans.

On the other side, Carla Rowe’s electric form and 2-3 was one of the differences for Dublin in a “very sloppy” performance, as Mick Bohan put it, yesterday.

“It’ll be a brilliant battle as always,” Rowe said afterwards, looking forward to renewing rivalries with the Westerners.

“Us and Mayo, we know each other well and we have had a lot of games against them. We have to go now and focus on that game, start doing some work and just look to improve. Every game, that’s what we are trying to do.”

Meath and Cork, meanwhile, make up the new-look last-four pairing.

2020 All-Ireland intermediate champions Meath, in their first year back in the senior ranks, stunned Armagh on Sunday to book their semi-final date against the 2020 runners-up.

It’s Deja Vu for the counties almost though, as they locked horns in the group stages. The Leesiders came out on top by two points on that occasion; their senior experience shining through in the end, though pushed all the way by the newcomers.

The Royals will certainly have no fear in two weeks’ time, bursting with confidence after their massive win over the Orchard.

“It means everything to me,” as manager Eamon Murray said after the quarter-final win. “It is beyond my wildest dreams to ever get this far. I knew they would, but I didn’t think I’d be with them at that stage. I thought it might take two or three years to get that far.

“The last year for us has been out of this world. Intermediate champions before Christmas, league champions, Division 1 football and now a (senior championship) semi-final.

“Anything is possible for this bunch of girls here. They train three or four nights a week, they enjoy it. There’s never a bad word out of them, they just love being together and the friendship they have.

“We showed no fear of them today and that’s how we are going to play Cork in two weeks’ time. Roll it on.”

After Cork’s tense 0-14 to 0-8 win quarter-final triumph over Waterford, Rebels boss Ephie Fitzgerald noted that there was room for improvement ahead of a “tough semi-final against Meath”.

The 11-time champions are chasing a first Brendan Martin Cup lift since 2016.

Westmeath's Leona Archibold. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

First this weekend though, the All-Ireland intermediate quarter-finals are down for decision across the country: 2020 finalists Westmeath face Clare, Down and Wexford go head-to-head, Kildare lock horns with Leitrim, and it’s Laois against Louth for coveted last-four spots.

And Round 4 of the All-Ireland junior championship takes place, with 2020 runners-up Wicklow doing battle with Antrim, and Carlow and Derry also facing off.

Later this month, the All-Ireland senior championship relegation battles will also be decided. Full details and a closer look at the wider ladies football picture here >

TG4 All-Ireland senior semi-finals

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Saturday, 14 August 2021

(Full fixture details TBC)

Dublin v Mayo

Cork v Meath

TG4 All Ireland intermediate quarter-finals

(Result on the Day)

Saturday, 7 August 2021

(4) Down v Wexford, Donaghmore Ashbourne, 3pm

Sunday, 8 August 2021

(1) Clare v Westmeath, Tuam Stadium, 2pm

(2) Kildare v Leitrim, Ballinasloe, 2pm

(3) Laois v Louth, Kinnegad, 2pm

Note: Semi-final pairings as follows:

Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2

Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4

TG4 All-Ireland junior championship Round 4

Sunday, 8 August 2021

Antrim v Wicklow, Mullahoran, 2pm

Carlow v Derry, Lannleire, 2pm.

- Additional reporting from the LGFA.