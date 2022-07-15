Membership : Access or Sign Up
Three switches for Donegal, as Meath, Kerry and Mayo unchanged for All-Ireland semi-finals

Croke Park hosts tomorrow’s last-four double-header.

By Emma Duffy Friday 15 Jul 2022, 3:40 PM
41 minutes ago 343 Views 0 Comments
Players to watch: Vikki Wall (Meath), Geraldine McLaughlin (Donegal), Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry) and Fiona McHale (Mayo).
Image: Inpho Sport.
Image: Inpho Sport.

DONEGAL MAKE THREE changes, while All-Ireland champions Meath stick to their guns for tomorrow’s All-Ireland semi-final showdown at Croke Park [throw-in 4pm, live on TG4]

Kerry and Mayo, who face off in the earlier last-four battle in HQ [throw-in 2pm, live on TG4], are also unchanged.

Karen Guthrie, Niamh Carr and Susanne White all start for Donegal, who go in search of a very first All-Ireland senior final appearance after knocking heavyweights Dublin out last weekend, while Emer Gallagher, Tara Hegarty and Róisín Rodgers drop to the bench.

Maxi Curran’s side are appearing in just their second senior semi-final — their first in 2018 — and it’s a repeat of the 2022 Division 1 league final, which Meath won by two points.

Eamonn Murray sticks with the same starting 15 that overcame Galway on the narrowest of margins last weekend, Emma Duggan the buzzer-beater in Tullamore.

The Royals were crowned All-Ireland senior champions for the very first time last year, in their first season back in the top-flight. They’re now eyeing back-to-back Brendan Martin Cup lifts, with the decider down for Croke Park on 31 July.

It’s the first year since 2022 that neither Cork or Dublin will contest the final.

Mayo stunned the Rebels last weekend, and both they and opponents Kerry stick with the same starting sides tomorrow. The Kingdom overcame Armagh in the last eight.

Louise Galvin is named among their substitutes; the former Ireland rugby international expected not to feature for the year after giving birth to a baby boy in March.

Rachel Kearns is absent from the Mayo matchday squad, the All-Star and Geelong player having suffered a knee injury recently. She was the only one of the county’s AFLW contingent to feature this year, with Sarah Rowe, Niamh and Grace Kelly and Aileen Gilroy focusing on their duties Down Under.

Michael Moyles’ Green and Red appear in a second successive semi-final, and are targeting a first final appearance since 2017.

Kerry, managed by Declan Quill and Darragh Long, line out in their first semi-final in five years; the Division 2 league champions chasing a first decider appearance since 2012 after an impressive rebuild in recent years.

Donegal (v Meath): R McCafferty; N Carr, E McGinley, T Kennedy; S Twohig, Nicole McLaughlin, A Boyle Carr; K Herron, Niamh McLaughlin (capt.); Y Bonner, N Hegarty, S White; D Foley, K Guthrie, G McLaughlin.

Meath (v Donegal): M McGuirk; S Ennis (capt.), M.K. Lynch, K Newe; A Leahy, E Troy, A Cleary; M O’Shaughnessy, O Lally; M Thynne, E Duggan, K Nesbitt; V Wall, S Grimes, N O’Sullivan.

Kerry (v Mayo): C Butler; J O’Sullivan, K Cronin, E Lynch; A O’Connell, E Costello, C Murphy; L Scanlon, C Lynch; N Carmody, S O’Shea, A Galvin (capt.); K Brosnan, D O’Leary, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

Mayo (v Kerry): A Tarpey; É Ronayne, R Flynn, D Caldwell; T O’Connor, F McHale, K Sullivan (capt.); S Cafferky, A Geraghty; S Howley, S Walsh, S Mulvihill; L Cafferky, C Whyte, T Needham.

