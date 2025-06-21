Cork beat Mayo and Tipp edge Donegal to secure quarter-final spots

Cork 3-8

Mayo 1-10

By Stuart Tynan

GOALS IN EACH half from Katie Quirke sent Cork into the All-Ireland quarter-finals as they held off a late Mayo fightback in Hastings Insurance MacHale Park in Castlebar.

The Rebels got off to the perfect start when Máire O’Callaghan ran through the heart of the Mayo defence and fired into the net just seconds after the throw-in.

With a strong wind at their backs, Mayo’s go-to sharpshooter Sinead Walsh struck over two frees before Hannah Looney fisted over Cork’s first point after evading the Mayo defence on the end line.

Mayo were back level by the end of the first quarter thanks to a third Walsh free and a splendid point from play by substitute Ava McDonnell, who came on in the fourth minute for the injured Erin Murray.

Sherin El Massry nudged Mayo ahead before Looney restored parity and Cork went back in front after Katie Quirke’s point attempt from 20 metres out sailed over the head of Julia Gawalkiewicz and into the net on 21 minutes.

Quirke, a free, and Ava McDonnell traded scores before Mayo were denied a goal themselves after a short Cork kickout was intercepted by Clodagh Keane. The full-forward fed Walsh but Cork goalkeeper Sarah Murphy got back to block, before the game was heavily delayed after Shauna Kelly suffered a serious injury after being caught by the Cork goalkeeper when Murphy blocked Walsh’s effort.

Leading 2-3 to 0-6 at half-time, Cork kept Mayo at arms’ length in the third quarter as a point from Aoife Geraghty and two Walsh frees were matched by a trio of Aine O’Sullivan points.

Cork appeared home and hosed after Quirke’s second goal on 52 minutes but Mayo were back to within three after substitute Annie Gough found the net.

Mayo thought they had levelled it, with a draw enough to send them through at Cork’s expense, when Clodagh Keane got on the end of Gough’s pass a minute later but it was ruled out for a square ball, and Laura O’Mahony’s point made sure of Cork’s passage to the last eight late on, while Mayo play Leitrim in the relegation playoff in two weeks’ time.

Scorers for Cork: K Quirke 2-1 (0-1f), M O’Callaghan 1-0, A O’Sullivan 0-3, H Looney 0-2, L O’Mahony 0-2.

Scorers for Mayo: S Walsh 0-6 (5f), A Gough 1-0, A McDonnell 0-2, A Geraghty 0-1, S El Massry 0-1.

CORK: S Murphy; S Kelly, S Leahy, M Duggan; A Corcoran, S Cronin, R Corkery; M O’Callaghan, A Healy; A O’Mahony, L O’Mahony, K Horgan; A O’Sullivan, H Looney, K Quirke.

Subs: E Cleary for Kelly (25-inj), A Ring for Corkery (45), S McGoldrick for Horgan (50), L Hallihan for A O’Mahony (53).

MAYO: J Gawalkiewicz; L Wallace, N O’Malley, C Durkin; D Caldwell, E Brennan S El Massry; H Reape, S Lally; L Hanley, S Walsh, A Geraghty; E Murray, C Keane, K Sullivan.

Subs: A McDonnell for Murray (4-inj), A Gough for Sullivan (42), C Whyte for Hanley (50), B Hession for Brennan (52).

Referee: Gus Chapman (Sligo).

Tipperary 0-11

Donegal 1-6

By Michael Heverin

Tipperary never trailed as they beat Donegal by two points at Bansha to book a place in the TG4 All-Ireland senior championship quarter-finals.

It was Tipperary’s best display to date in both the Munster and All-Ireland campaigns, racing into a 0-4 to no score lead midway through the opening half, and restricting Donegal to a single point from play in the first half.

A much-improved Donegal display brought them back to within a point at the halfway stage of the second half, 0-10 to 1-6, with a Jodie McFadden goal kickstarting the Ulster side’s revival, but Tipperary saw out the closing minutes, with a late Aishling Moloney point from a free putting a little more daylight between the sides.

A superb showing from Anna Rose Kennedy helped Tipperary to 0-8 to 0-3 lead at the interval, with the Aherlow star hitting four superb points from play. Donegal, meanwhile, had to wait until the 19th minute for their opening score — and their first from play didn’t come until three minutes before the half-time hooter.

They got within one point through an impressive revival, but after the pain of losing too many tight games in both league and championship this season, Tipperary shut up shop at the back. They held the visitors scoreless for the final quarter – Donegal were reduced to 14 in the closing stages with Blaithnaid McLaughlin yellow-carded – and Moloney wrapped up the scoring.

Scorers for Tipperary: AR Kennedy 0-4, A Moloney 0-4 (4f), K Crotty Ryan 0-2, E Morrissey 0-1.

Scorers for Donegal: J McFadden 1-2 (2f), S White 0-2 (2f), B McLaughlin, K Dowds 0-1 each.

TIPPERARY: L Fitzpatrick; N Martin, L Spillane, E Cronin; S English, M Curley, C English; L Morrissey, E Morrissey; N Towey, AR Kennedy, N Shelly; A McGuigan, A Moloney, K Crotty Ryan.

Subs: A O’Shea for N Shelly (23), A Fennessy for K Crotty Ryan (44), I Carr for N Towey (46), A Ryan for A McGuigan (53).

DONEGAL: C Friel; S McFadden, A Temple Asokuh, S McFeeley; B McLaughlin, E McGinley, C Gillespie; R Rodgers, R McColgan; S White, K Dowds, F McManamon; E Gallagher, J McFadden, N Boyle.

Subs: A McDermott for F McManamon (45), A Walsh for C Gillespie (49), M Bennett for E Gallagher (53), A McGranaghan for S White (58), F Naughton for R Rodgers (58).

Referee: Angela McCarthy (Dublin)

Waterford 6-16

Leitrim 3-4

By Deniese O’Flaherty

Waterford advanced to the TG4 All-Ireland senior championship quarter-finals with victory over Leitrim in Avant Money Páirc Seán MacDiarmada.

The Déise were made work hard for the win against a battling Leitrim who never gave up.

Bríd McMaugh and Katie Murray combined for 2-10, with Clare Walsh, Lauren McGregor, Karen McGrath and Megan Dunford also raising green flags.

Rachel McIntyre, Aisling Quinn and Laura O’Dowd scored Leitrim’s goals, while goalkeeper Michelle Guckian inspired with some superb saves and two frees.

Leitrim were reduced to 14 when Ailbhe Clancy was sin-binned in the 11th minute, Waterford capitalised and they led 2-7 to 1-1 at the break.

In a goal-laden second half, Leitrim rallied but Waterford marched on to prevail.

Scorers for Waterford: B McMaugh 1-6, K Murray 1-4, C Walsh 1-2, L McGregor 1-1 (1f), K McGrath, M Dunford 1-0 each, C Fennell 0-2, A Wall 0-1.

Scorers for Leitrim: R McIntyre, A Quinn, L O’Dowd 1-0 each, M Guckian (f), S Ward, A Clancy, S Quinn 0-1 each.

WATERFORD: K Gardiner; A Murray, L Mulcahy, C Murray; H Power, K McGrath, A O’Neill; E Murray, E Power; L Ní hArta, B McMaugh, K Murray; C Fennell, C Walsh, L McGregor.

Subs: Á Power for Ní hArta (HT), M Dunford for A Murray, N Power for Walsh and A Wall for O’Neill (47), C McCarthy for McMaugh (53).

LEITRIM: M Guckian; J Maye, C Tyrrell, E Quigley; D Beirne, C Owens, R McIntyre; N Tighe, A Quinn; A Gilmartin, V Egan, A Clancy; L Fox, S Ward, L O’Dowd.

Subs: S Quinn for Egan (36), L McKeon for Tyrell (47), L Redican for Clancy (53), L Tivnan for Quinn (58), E Shanley for Quigley (60).

Referee: Philip Conway (Armagh).

Additional reporting from Emma Duffy