Galway and Cork rubber-stamp return to Division 1

GALWAY AND CORK have secured immediate promotion back to Division 1 of the Lidl National Football League.

Both counties were relegated last season, but have sealed swift returns to the top flight with victories this afternoon.

Galway ran out 7-23 to 0-4 winners against Monaghan. The 2024 All-Ireland senior finalists dominated throughout with no fewer than six goalscorers: Roisín Leonard hit a brace while there was a goal each for AIB LGFA Club Player of the Year Louise Ward, Olvia Divilly, Eva Noone, Kate Thompson and Shauna Hynes.

In Naomh Abán, it was a closer affair, but Cork secured promotion with a 1-12 to 0-7 win against Clare. Katie Quirke hit 0-6 (5f) for the Rebels while Laura O’Mahony bagged 1-1.

Meanwhile, Donegal were three-point winners against Tipperary in a low-scoring encounter that was 0-4 each at the break. Donegal finished up 0-10 to 0-7 winners.

Anna Jones hit 0-5 for Westmeath as they ensured relegation from Division 2 ranks will be confirmed next weekend as they defeated Roscommon by 1-14 to 1-10. Ashley Ruane hit the all-important goal for Westmeath. They are both among several counties fighting for survival.

In Division 3, Cavan secured promotion with a 2-16 to 0-11 win over Laois. The final promotion spot is still in the mix with Wexford, Louth and Laois all still in contention after wins for Wexford, Louth and Down this afternoon.

The Division 1 picture became clearer after yesterday’s action. Holders Armagh will bid to become only the fourth county in history to retain the crown when they take on Kerry in the 2025 top flight decider at Croke Park on Saturday, 12 April.

The clash with the reigning All-Ireland senior champions is a repeat of last year’s league decider which Armagh won for the first time, dethroning Kerry on a scoreline of 2-12 to 2-9.

Now Armagh will bid to follow in the footsteps of Cork, Kerry and Monaghan and retain the crown when the showpiece takes place at HQ next month.

Armagh are the holders. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

But the defending champions surrendered their winning run on Saturday when they went down by 1-22 to 1-12 away to Waterford.

Kerry sealed their place in the final for the third year in a row when they edged out Meath by 0-13 to 1-8 in Tralee.

The relegation battle will go down to the final round of games next weekend with Tyrone, Kildare and Mayo battling to avoid the drop.

Mayo kept their survival hopes alive with a 3-4 to 0-12 win over Kildare in Swinford.

Tyrone, who will play Kildare in the final round, went down by 1-11 to 3-4 to Dublin.

Mayo will travel to play Waterford in their final game, Kerry will host Dublin while their league final opponents Armagh will entertain Meath.

Results

Lidl Ladies National Football League

Division 1

Dublin 1-11 Tyrone 3-4

Waterford 1-22 Armagh 1-12

Mayo 3-4 Kildare 0-12

Kerry 0-13 Meath 1-8

Final: Armagh v Kerry

Division 2

Cork 1-12 Clare 0-7

Westmeath 1-14 Roscommon 1-10

Galway 7-23 Monaghan 0-4

Donegal 0-10 Tipperary 0-7

Final: Galway v Cork

Division 3

Cavan 2-16 Laois 0-11

Down 3-12 Offaly 1-7

Wexford 2-17 Carlow 1-6

Louth 2-7 Limerick 0-10

Final: Cavan v TBC

Relegations: TBC

Division 4

Semi-final pairings, confirmed last week: