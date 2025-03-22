Waterford stun Division 1 champions Armagh with 10-point victory

Waterford 1-22

Armagh 1-12

Tomás McCarthy reporting at Kilmacthomas

WATERFORD STUNNED THE Lidl NFL Division 1 leaders Armagh at a windswept Kilmacthomas.

The Déise blew the reigning champions away with 16 second-half points. Ballymacarbry trio Kellyann Hogan, Bríd McMaugh and Clare Walsh scored 1-15 between them as Tomás Mac a t’Saoir’s side registered their third win of the campaign. Rebecca Casey was another outstanding performer at centre back.

Armagh won the toss and elected to play with the strong breeze in the first half. It was Waterford who attacked straight away however and Áine O’Neill split the uprights after just 40 seconds. Niamh Reel levelled from a free. Bríd McMaugh then won a Waterford free which Kellyann Hogan converted.

Armagh defender Róisín Mulligan tied the scores again. A Karen McGrath tackle led to a McMaugh point at the other end. Eve Lavery made it three apiece after ten minutes. Aoife McCoy added another for Armagh off a Waterford short kickout. Déise captain Emma Murray cleared a ball off the line and then fired a point.

The next three white flags belonged to the wind assisted visitors. Lavery scored two more off her left before Niamh Reel got another. On 18 minutes, Maeve Ryan and Lauren McGregor sent Clare Walsh through on goal and she bended a shot off her right boot to the far corner of the Armagh net (1-5 to 0-7). Hogan extended Waterford’s lead.

Déise number one Katelyn Gardiner smothered a shot from Niamh Reel before Lavery (free), McCoy and Moya Feehan edged the Orchard County back in front at halfway (0-10 to 1-6). Waterford created two goal chances and three point chances before the break but got no return.

Points from Eve Power, Katie Murray and Lauren McGregor snuck the home side ahead early in the second period. Blaithin Mackin got one back but the league leaders were swept aside by a Waterford blitz. Tomás Mac a t’Saoir’s team struck seven points in the space of six minutes. The brilliant Bríd McMaugh accounted for three. Kellyann Hogan kicked two while McGregor and Walsh added one each.

Déise centre back Rebecca Casey kept Armagh at bay with inspirational tackles and interceptions. Late scores from Hogan and Emma Murray sealed a sensational home victory. Mackin converted a last minute penalty for Armagh.

Scorers for Waterford: K Hogan 0-8 (4fs), C Walsh 1-2, B McMaugh 0-5, E Murray, L McGregor 0-2 each, E Power, A O’Neill, K Murray 0-1 each.

Armagh: B Mackin 1-1 (1-0 pen), E Lavery 0-4 (2fs), A McCoy, N Reel (1f) 0-2 each, R Mulligan, M Feehan, K Mallon (1f) 0-1 each.

Waterford: K Gardiner; C Murray, E Power, M Ryan; C McCarthy, R Casey, K McGrath; E Murray, H Power; Á O’Neill, K Murray; B McMaugh; K Hogan, C Walsh, L McGregor. Subs: L Ni Arta for McCarthy (48), N Power for Ryan (53), C Fennell for Walsh (56), A Brazil for McGregor (60).

Armagh: A Carr; M Ferguson, C Towe, L Kenny; G Ferguson, L McConville, R Mulligan; N Coleman, B Mackin; E Druse, A McCoy, E Lavery; N Reel, M Feehan, N Henderson. Subs: C McCambridge for G Ferguson (22), C McNally for M Ferguson (HT), K Mallon for McConville (40), E McGeown for Feehan (48), M McCann for Coleman (52), C Marley for Reel (58), S Quigley for Lavery (58), M Lennon for Druse (60).

Referee: E O’Neill (Kildare).