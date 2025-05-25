Lake Victoria back to her brilliant best in Irish 1,000 Guineas

LAKE VICTORIA showed her true colours to glide to an impressive triumph in the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

The 10-11 favourite in the hands of Ryan Moore, Aidan O’Brien’s filly was unbeaten at two when taking a trio of Group One events over distances ranging from six furlongs to a mile, including at the Breeders’ Cup.

She returned at a mile in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket, but connections were not far wrong when they said her preparation had been hurried and she was eventually sixth of 10 runners on the Rowley Mile.

That run clearly brought her along perfectly for the Irish equivalent, and after racing happily on the rail, she accelerated away neatly when asked at the two-furlong pole and was a comfortable two-and-a-quarter-length winner from 50-1 shot California Dreamer.