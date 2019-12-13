This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 13 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jackson leads Ravens past Jets to clinch AFC North title

The Baltimore Ravens clinched the AFC North title by easing past the New York Jets.

By The42 Team Friday 13 Dec 2019, 7:50 AM
1 hour ago 1,158 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4931676
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, left, laughs with New York Jets outside linebacker James Burgess.
Image: Nick Wass
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, left, laughs with New York Jets outside linebacker James Burgess.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, left, laughs with New York Jets outside linebacker James Burgess.
Image: Nick Wass

LAMAR JACKSON LED the Baltimore Ravens past the New York Jets 42-21, clinching the AFC North title in the NFL on Thursday.

Jackson threw five touchdown passes at M&T Bank Stadium, further strengthening his case to be this season’s NFL MVP.

The 22-year-old went 15 of 23 for 212 yards while breaking Michael Vick’s record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season.

Jackson finished with 86 rushing yards on eight carries against the Jets.

The Ravens improved to 12-2 and secured a second straight AFC North title with a 10th consecutive victory. Baltimore dominated the Jets (5-9) from the outset, scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter.

Mark Ingram rushed for the first after a nine-play, 84-yard drive before Jackson found Miles Boykin to make it 13-0.

Source: NFL/YouTube

Jets QB Sam Darnold, who went 18 of 32 for 218 yards, two TDs and an interception, found Jamison Crowder before the Ravens took control from there.

Jackson and Mark Andrews combined before the QB found Marquise Brown and Seth Roberts with 24- and 33-yard TD passes respectively.

Baltimore were in control despite two fourth-quarter touchdowns by the Jets, with Jackson also rested by the Ravens and replaced by Robert Griffin III.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie