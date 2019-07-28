This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 28 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I don't want to hear that' - Lampard condemns Chelsea chanting at Reading

Blues supporters sung about their manager during their win over Reading, but the club’s record goalscorer has called for fans to scrap it.

By The42 Team Sunday 28 Jul 2019, 9:49 PM
1 hour ago 6,767 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4744056
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard called for Chelsea supporters to abandon a chant that features his name alongside a reference to West Ham as “the pikeys”, saying: “I don’t want to hear that.”

The chant was heard at the Madejski Stadium as Chelsea beat Reading 4-3 in a friendly on Sunday, prompting Lampard to remind his side’s fans of the work the club has done to combat prejudice.

The use of the word “pikeys” to refer to West Ham is considered a slur as historically it has been used as a term of abuse against traveller communities including the Romani.

Chelsea supporters were condemned by anti-racism campaign group Kick It Out last season following chants directed at Mohamed Salah, while four fans were suspended during investigations into the alleged racial abuse of Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard told reporters he didn’t hear the “pikeys” song, but added: “If there’s a song in the modern day or any day that has offensive words, I don’t want to hear that.

That’s me saying that as a big Chelsea man who really appreciates the support I’ve had over the years. We don’t want songs with offensive words. If the fans could sing other songs then I’ll back that. We don’t want to hear that.

“The club are very clear with the work we do off the pitch about anything that’s offensive or prejudiced and we’ve made a big mark on that.”

Callum Hudson-Odoi, who has missed Chelsea’s pre-season preparations while recovering from surgery on his Achilles tendon, is reportedly close to signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

Asked whether a deal had been agreed for Bayern Munich target Hudson-Odoi, Lampard said: “I think agreed would mean signed so we’re not quite there but what’s very clear is the club are working towards that.

Talks moved on very well in the last week or two but it’s not done yet. The one thing that’s clear to me is I want to keep him here.

“He’s a player we cherish. Players who come through the academy are the present and the future of the club so we’re doing everything we can to get there. I hope it’s news to be confirmed soon.”

Hudson-Odoi made 10 Premier League appearances last season, but Lampard indicated the teenager may struggle to be fit to face Manchester United on August 11.

“There will be a period for Callum where his injury is fine and then he needs to get fit to play in this team because it will be demanding with the way I want to play, from front to back,” said Lampard.

“He’s not far away and I know he’s done everything he can to be fit through the summer and the medical team have been very good. We’re getting close.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie