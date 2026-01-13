List of GAA greats revealed for new series of Laochra Gael

A NEW SERIES of Laochra Gael is set to profile eight legendary figures from the world of Gaelic games.

The new series begins on Thursday, 22 January with Clontibret O’Neill’s and Monaghan forward, Conor McManus featured.

Others to be profiled on consecutive Thursday nights include former Galway manager Cyril Farrell, Kilkenny camog Grace Walsh, Marty Clarke who had a dual career with Down and Collingwood in the AFL, Offaly’s 1981 All-Ireland winning captain Pádraig Horan, Antrim hurler Neil McManus, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh of Kerry and Dublin forward, Kevin McManamon.

This is the 24th edition of the series, produced by Nemeton TV, who are responsible for much of TG4’s sports coverage.

Advertisement

Here’s a trailer for the new series.