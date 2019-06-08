This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Brennan's Laois seal place in McDonagh Cup decider with Westmeath on course to join them

Eddie Brennan has guided the O’Moore County to Croke Park.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 8 Jun 2019, 4:41 PM
35 minutes ago 1,426 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4673950
Laois boss Eddie Brennan.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Laois boss Eddie Brennan.
Laois boss Eddie Brennan.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

LAOIS BOOKED THEIR place in the Joe McDonagh Cup final after a convincing 5-17 to 1-21 away win over Kerry this afternoon.

Eddie Brennan’s side had three goals on the board at half-time and finished with five in an impressive victory over Kerry, who stunned Westmeath earlier in the competition.

Westmeath are back in the race for a place in the final after they left Dunloy with an eight-point victory.

Antrim, a week on from their thrilling away win over Offaly, finished with 13 men. Neal Peden’s outfit would need a highly unlikely sequence of results next weekend to progress to the decider.

Westmeath led by 0-15 to 0-9 at the interval and they pressed on after the break, with Killian Doyle firing 16 points for the visitors.

