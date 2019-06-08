Brennan's Laois seal place in McDonagh Cup decider with Westmeath on course to join them

LAOIS BOOKED THEIR place in the Joe McDonagh Cup final after a convincing 5-17 to 1-21 away win over Kerry this afternoon.

Eddie Brennan’s side had three goals on the board at half-time and finished with five in an impressive victory over Kerry, who stunned Westmeath earlier in the competition.

Westmeath are back in the race for a place in the final after they left Dunloy with an eight-point victory.

Antrim, a week on from their thrilling away win over Offaly, finished with 13 men. Neal Peden’s outfit would need a highly unlikely sequence of results next weekend to progress to the decider.

Westmeath led by 0-15 to 0-9 at the interval and they pressed on after the break, with Killian Doyle firing 16 points for the visitors.

