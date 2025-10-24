Lara Gillespie storms to glorious World Championship gold in Chile

IRELAND’S LARA GILLESPIE stormed to gold in the Elimination race at the UCI Track World Championships in Chile on Thursday night.

Gillespie, the reigning European champion in the event, beat Great Britain’s Katie Archibald in a pulsating sprint finish to seal World Championship gold in Santiago.

Carlow native Gillespie reigned supreme in a field of 24 competitors, with the last-placed cyclist every two laps eliminated from one of track cycling’s most abrasive contests.

Only Gillespie, 24, and Archibald, 31, remained at the finish, with Gillespie pipping the Team GB great from the upside having decided to ride wide of her opponent on the sloped track.

🇮🇪 Lara Gillespie: World Champion 🌈



The Irish rider pips Britain's Katie Archibald to gold in the elimination race... and she is absolutely delighted 🥇 pic.twitter.com/zwhtVQNhR2 — Cycling on TNT Sports (@cyclingontnt) October 23, 2025

Advertisement

Gillespie, still travelling at near full speed, grabbed a tricolour from delighted Irish fans in the velodrome and appeared to be in disbelief as she celebrated her first ever rainbow jersey.

Gillespie is the first Irish rider to win a senior track cycling world title since Martyn Irvine in 2013 and only the third ever, with Harry Reynolds the first to achieve the feat back in 1896.

Archibald took silver for Great Britain, with Belgium’s Helene Hesters earning bronze having been the last rider eliminated before the final sprint.

I R E L A N D 🇮🇪



Lara Gillespie claims the 2025 UCI Women’s Elimination World Champion title in a thrilling sprint 🌈



📸 SWpix#Santiago2025 pic.twitter.com/7M8JDZlgPE — UCI Track Cycling (@UCI_Track) October 23, 2025

Two early crashes saw the field reduced from 24 to 18 before the race began in earnest, with Gillespie remaining under the radar for the majority of the contest.

The Carlow woman bided her time, however, before powering to a landmark gold for Irish track cycling.

On the final lap, Archibald, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and six-time world champion in separate disciplines, appeared to have the edge on her Irish opponent, but Gillespie soared past the Scot at the death to win the race with over a length to spare.