Advertisement
More Stories
Lara Gillespie rides for UAE Team ADQ (file photo). David Pintens/Belga News Agency/Alamy Live News
FreeCycling

Ireland's Lara Gillespie finishes fourth in sprint finish at Vuelta Femenina

Marianna Vos took her second stage win of the week, while Demi Vollering retains the GC red jersey ahead of Saturday’s final stage.
5.18pm, 9 May 2025

IRELAND’S LARA GILLESPIE marked her Grand Tour debut with a fourth-place finish on Friday’s penultimate stage of La Vuelta Femenina.

The 24-year-old from Wicklow saved one last burst to finish fourth on the 126.7km sixth stage from Becerril de Campos to Baltanás.

Marianna Vos took her second stage win of the week, coming home ahead of Mischa Bredewold and Ally Wollaston.

Demi Vollering retains the red jersey and a 45-second lead in the general classification as she bids for back-to-back Vuelta titles in Saturday’s seventh and final stage.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie