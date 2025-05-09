Ireland's Lara Gillespie finishes fourth in sprint finish at Vuelta Femenina

IRELAND’S LARA GILLESPIE marked her Grand Tour debut with a fourth-place finish on Friday’s penultimate stage of La Vuelta Femenina.

The 24-year-old from Wicklow saved one last burst to finish fourth on the 126.7km sixth stage from Becerril de Campos to Baltanás.

Marianna Vos took her second stage win of the week, coming home ahead of Mischa Bredewold and Ally Wollaston.

Demi Vollering retains the red jersey and a 45-second lead in the general classification as she bids for back-to-back Vuelta titles in Saturday’s seventh and final stage.

