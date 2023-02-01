Ireland's forgotten duo - Larmour and Stockdale look to bounce back after injuries

JULY 3, 2021. Ireland have just edged past Japan 39-31 at an empty Aviva Stadium, the first of two Covid-era summer Tests for Andy Farrell’s squad.

It has been a mixed day for Ireland’s two starting wingers; Jordan Larmour forced off with just half an hour played while Jacob Stockdale makes only five carries but crosses for a second-half try.

Nineteen months later that Japan game remains the most recent Test appearance for two players who have been desperately unlucky with injuries.

Both are now back in the Ireland squad for the 2023 Six Nations but face a difficult task to work their way into Andy Farrell’s team having not played a single minute of Test rugby across the 2022 season.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Larmour and Stockdale were both heavily involved during Farrell's early days in charge. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

This time last year Larmour was nursing a hip injury but returned with a bang for Leinster towards the end of the season – earning a place in the Ireland squad that toured New Zealand and playing twice against the Maori All Blacks, before being ruled out of the November internationals with a foot problem.

Larmour is the type of player supporters love to watch and he’s used his exceptional footwork to devasting effect in recent weeks – including a couple of brilliant breaks against Northampton and Racing.

On his day, Larmour – who has been capped 30 times – can rip any defence apart and it was interesting to hear Farrell single him out for special praise ahead of this week’s training camp in Portugal. After stating it was “great to see him back,” Farrell added: “If you could have 36 players of one type of personality, you’d probably want 36 Jordans.” High praise, and a clear indication of just how highly the Ireland boss rates the 25-year-old.

He heads into the Six Nations in form and high on confidence. It has been noticeable that Larmour has been popping up in different areas of the pitch for Leinster in an effort to be more involved – something Farrell loves to see in his wingers – but his greatest weapon remains that wonderful footwork. Larmour possesses the most dangerous step in Irish rugby and that ability to create something out of nothing makes him an exciting option, whether in the starting team or off the bench.

Given his recent form at provincial level, he’ll have high hopes of pushing his way back into contention.

Stockdale’s task looks a little more difficult and his inclusion in the squad was met with some surprise given Ulster’s struggles.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Stockdale training with Ireland in Portugal this week. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Yet like Larmour, he is a player Farrell rates highly and has shown faith in before.

The Ulster winger made a blistering start to his Test career – scoring seven tries during Ireland’s Grand Slam run in 2018. With 35 caps under his belt, his 19 tries in green has him joint-sixth on the all-time top try-scorer list (Brian O’Driscoll leads the way with 46).

It was always a big ask to continue that momentum and the last couple of years have been difficult for Stockdale. He only made one appearance for Ulster across the 2021/22 campaign and his return was derailed earlier this season by an ankle problem.

Before that ankle injury happened Farrell had selected him in his autumn squad despite a lack of gametime, and Stockdale started in the disappointing team display against a All Blacks XV.

Farrell clearly sees value in having him around, and the 26-year-old makes the cut again for the Six Nations even though he struggled for consistency as Ulster endured a torrid run of results.

The Ireland head coach knows if Stockdale can get back to his best, there are few better finishers in Irish rugby.

The challenge facing Larmour and Stockdale is that while they have been watching on from the sidelines, Farrell’s team has evolved.

Both players were trialled as fullback options during Farrell’s early days in charge – Larmour started three games at 15 in the 2020 Six Nations while Stockdale started twice at 15 in the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup.

Photosport / Andrew Cornaga/INPHO James Lowe has established himself as a key man for Ireland. Photosport / Andrew Cornaga/INPHO / Andrew Cornaga/INPHO

The emergence of Hugo Keenan has ended any debate around that position while James Lowe and Mack Hansen are now well established as Farrell’s two first-choice wingers.

Lowe played the full 80 minutes in all three summer Tests against the All Blacks but missed the November internationals with injury – Robert Baloucoune (South Africa and Fiji) and Jimmy O’Brien (Australia) getting the nod in his absence.

Hansen, who only debuted this time last year, has quickly become a key man under Farrell – starting four times in last year’s Six Nations, twice against New Zealand and three times in November, playing the full 80 on each occasion.

Lowe and Hansen tick a lot of boxes for Farrell as they both like to come in off their wing, bring a huge work rate, are good kicking options and have an eye for the tryline. Yet with a World Cup on the horizon Farrell needs quality alternatives in every position and this is one of his last opportunities to get a proper look at his options.

Add in Keith Earls and Jimmy O’Brien – not to mention those not in the squad – and Farrell has no shortage of candidates for the two wide positions. It will be interesting to see who gets an opportunity, and who can make the most of it, over the next seven weeks.

For Larmour and Stockdale, it could be a chance to finally reignite their Test careers.

